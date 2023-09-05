The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime
Photos

Crime scene established as Hume Highway service centre at Coolac destroyed in fire

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A crime scene has been established and dozens of firefighters have responded after a Riverina service station was destroyed in a raging inferno overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.