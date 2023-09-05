A wire damaged during the Wagga Courthouse works saw the precinct evacuated on Tuesday.
Firefighters raced to the courthouse after an alarm was triggered by the damage around 1.30pm, with Fire and Rescue NSW crews responding from the city and Turvey Park brigades.
They were seen entering the precinct on Fitzmaurice Street, decked out in full firefighting gear, after arriving just minutes later.
Turvey Park Fire and Rescue duty commander Daryl Manson said crews were called after a wire was damaged on site.
It comes as the ageing courthouse is currently undergoing extensive renovations.
"Due to construction, there was minor damage done to the cabling," Mr Manson said.
"Upon arrival, crews were made aware of this and declared the area safe."
He said the damage disrupted the building's electrical circuit and triggered the alarm.
"As soon as there's any gap in that loop, the fire alarm goes off and we go down to check it out," Mr Manson said.
He said callouts of this sort were quite common, but that safety is always paramount.
"We get called to make sure that everything's in order... [and] safety is the number one priority," he said.
