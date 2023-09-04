For the last near-decade, Greg Wardrobe has heard the deepest wishes of Wagga's children as he collects their messages for Santa.
It's a job he finds fulfilling - though rustling up enough people to fill the big red suits each year can be a troubling task in Wagga, according to Australia's largest Santa photography company.
Scene to Believe is seeking more people to come forward and join the Christmas spirit this year, to join the cast Mr Wardrobe has so long enjoyed.
Mr Wardrobe will again be signing up after spending time as a Santa character for the last eight years. Not only does he plan on bringing a smile to children's faces, but to adults too.
"The best example I've got was a lady she was in her late 80s...so coming all through she didn't have a photo taken with Santa," Mr Wardrobe said.
"And she's going 'I've always wanted a photo.'
"I said 'why can't you have a photo with Santa?' [and she replied] 'I'm too old!'
"So long story short, in her late 80s she took a very proud photo with Santa, sitting on my knee."
Santa's duties don't end in December, with the jolly fellow called on to entertain at events like the local jingle and mingle events celebrating Christmas in July and the annual Scene to Believe Santa school - where characters practice their skills - in October.
Scene to Believe believes the gig is a great fit for seniors, promising a valuable income and a fulfilling role that brings joy and happiness to families and children.
"We believe that seniors have an incredible gift to offer," Santa manager Viviana Diaz said.
"Their warmth, wisdom, and experience in caring for children are important skill sets.
"Our Santa photo sets are the perfect platform for seniors to continue to be involved and connected to their communities."
Mr Wardrobe has found the platform also allows him an opportunity to connect with other like-minded people.
"All the Santas get on well together - you've got to have a certain disposition to be to be a Santa and hence we're all like-minded," Mr Wardrobe said.
Seniors from all walks of life are encouraged to apply, with the company offering training and support.
Applicants would ideally have a flexible work schedule of around 24 hours a week during November and December and must be have a working with children check for this position.
Those interested can seek more information at scenetobelieve.com.au.
