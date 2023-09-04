The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga seniors urged to unretire for Santa Duties this Christmas

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
September 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Santa - who goes by Greg Wardrobe for most of the year - hopes to have more merry colleagues this Christmas. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Santa - who goes by Greg Wardrobe for most of the year - hopes to have more merry colleagues this Christmas. Picture by Madeline Begley

For the last near-decade, Greg Wardrobe has heard the deepest wishes of Wagga's children as he collects their messages for Santa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.