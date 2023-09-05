Two former police officers who have banded together to tackle trauma are set to boost mental health support for emergency service workers as they roll into town with their brand new coffee van next week.
Medically retired policewomen Alana Singleton and Pia Schindler are preparing to hit the road for Wagga with plans to launch a Riverina hub for emergency service workers who have experienced trauma.
After serving almost two decades in the police force, the pair retired after suffering from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.
They found while seeking support and assisting each other through recovery that there were a number of emergency service personnel needing help in the area of mental health.
This ultimately led them to found charity Emerge & See to ensure that no emergency service worker going through similar struggles felt confused, ashamed or alone, and instead had access to a supportive network to encourage recovery.
In this spirit, the duo will head to Wagga to set up a hub to support Riverina emergency services next week.
Ms Singleton said the Emerge & See Riverina hub, primarily aimed at addressing mental health concerns, would be open to serving current, disengaged and retired emergency service workers.
"We're really hoping to provide them with some connection, so our Riverina hub will meet on a regular basis and will help provide people with some structure and support in that area, especially around legal, medical well-being and financial support," she said.
She said the group already has members across the region, stretching from Jugiong in the east to Griffith in the west.
The duo have a long list of engagements while in town, from running a mental health first aid certificate course, to leading a professional development master class.
The hub will hold its first meeting next Tuesday at Pro Patria, where they will run a Neurofit program and serve free coffees to members.
"Neurofit is similar to a yoga, but it's more culturally appropriate because cops, ambos and firies don't like the word yoga," Ms Singleton said.
She said the program, developed by an ex-cop, involves breathwork and movement.
"The science behind what it does is really good," she said.
Alana and Pia will also be supporting the Heart 2 Heart Walk as it heads from Wagga to Junee in an effort to raise awareness for the mental health of emergency service workers as highlighted by the 2019 senate inquiry.
According to Beyond Blue, many emergency workers experience self-stigma around mental health, with 33 per cent feeling shame about where their mental health is at and 61 per cent avoiding mentioning their condition to others.
See emergeandsee.org.au for more details about next week's program or to take part in any of the activities.
