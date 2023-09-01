Griffith coach Greg Dreyer believes his side has a tough challenge in front of them as they prepare to face Turvey Park in the second semi-final on Saturday.
The Swans take on the Bulldogs for a spot in the Riverina League grand final and Dreyer is expecting the Bulldogs to be a very tough opponent.
"They've been pretty much on top the whole season," Dreyer said.
"Maybe we got there for a week and Ganmain may have as well, but they've been the most consistent and they've played the most consistent footy throughout the year.
"It's a huge challenge for us and one that we are really looking forward to and also to be able to play in these kinds of games because it's a been a few years and it's all about the experience and performing."
The Swans have made just the single change ahead of the clash with the Bulldogs with Alec McCormick returning to the side.
McCormick has been solid down back for the Swans this season and Dreyer was looking forward to having him back in the side.
"Yeah it's good to have him back," he said.
"He's a good player and he's been important all year, I know he's pretty excited to have a taste of RFL finals."
Patrick Payne has shifted back in recent weeks to cover for the loss of McCormick and has performed strongly in his new role.
Having played both down back and up forward last weekend, Dreyer was unsure where exactly Payne would play against Turvey Park.
"Patty is pretty versatile and can play anywhere," he said.
"I'm sort of expecting him to probably start down back to begin with, but we'll see how it pans out and it depends on match ups and how it's all going.
"He's pretty versatile so we'll make that call on the day."
The Swans have gone 1-1 with the Bulldogs so far this year and Dreyer said that anything short of a four quarter performance wouldn't be enough to get the job done on Saturday.
"You've just got to play consistent footy," he said.
"You saw in our game last week, we had a really good start and it was discussed pre-game about starting well.
"Then in the second quarter Ganmain came at us, we'd kept Ganmain goalless in the first and then they kept us goalless in the second.
"You are going to get your momentum and you've got to take your chances but the opposition's are all good and they are going to come at you.
"You've got to be able to prepare for the challenge and the pleasing part about last week was that we stood up to it and got the job done.
"Turvey play a completely different style so it's going to be a big challenge and hard work, we've got to be on in all departments and areas of our game."
Like the Swans, the Bulldogs have got a number of key players across the ground and Dreyer admitted that it would have to be a real team effort if they were any chance of getting across the line.
"They've got good players all over the park," he said.
"Obviously (Brad) Ashcroft has kicked a bagful of goals this year so he's very strong and (Antony) Forato is a quality player and he's just consistent," he said.
"(Luke) Fellows and (Callum) Dooley in the midfield and then you've got (Andrew) Emery at centre half back and (Tim) Doyle at full back.
"So they are a good side across the park so we all have to do our job as there is not too many weak links I don't reckon."
