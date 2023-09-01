Garry Harpley feared his string of good draws with Aromet Girl was due to come to an end but remains hopeful she can overcome it to taste group two success.
Aromet Girl is drawn to start out of barrier nine in the $100,000 Breeders Challenge Blue Final for two-year-old fillies at Menangle on Saturday.
After winning her heat last week, she still goes into the race as one of the favourites.
"I've had five starts and the worst we've drawn is three so I wasn't really confident for the draw," Harpley said.
"I was hoping for one more but it didn't happen.
"But someone had to draw there."
Now it's all up to reinsman Cameron Hart.
READ MORE
Aromet Girl took out the faster of the two heats to book her place.
She ran down Soap Opera, who was the early favourite for the final, before being scratched.
Not only has it seen Aromet Girl drawn a little closer, but it's given the Temora trainer more confidence.
"The horse that ran second to her was a $1.40 favourite last week and it's out so that can only be a good thing for me," Harpley said.
"It might change the speed of the race a bit as I was hoping there might have been a bit of an early burn with a couple of others."
After winning her heat of the Bathurst Gold Tiara in March, before finishing fourth in the group one final, Aromet Girl resumed with a fourth at Riverina Paceway last month.
Harpley thought she needed the hit out but was pleased with her second-up run to qualify for the $100,000 feature.
"Cam said she ran right through to the line and she got home in 26.8 off the track a little bit," he said.
"It was a good quarter and she went 1:56.4.
"She's pulled up fantastic. I don't think I've had her better."
Aromet Girl leads the Riverina contingent on a massive night of harness racing.
Junee trainer Bayley Duck has also qualified Payroll for the two-year-old fillies final after a fourth in her heat with Peter McRae to drive while Blake Jones will hop aboard Shes Got A Reason for Young trainer Michael Hardy.
McRae will also drive Fe Fe On Fire for Rod Woodhouse in the three-year-old fillies final while Junee product Ashley Hart has been listed as the new trainer for favourite Tin Tin Jo.
Jones will drive Alta William in the two-year-old colts and geldings final for Ellen Bartley, Todd Day has qualified Edward Jay while former Junee horseman Chris Judd has heat winner Vite Monet drawn two.
The Riverina-owned Nerano lines up in the group one Len Smith Mile while the Riverina-bred Leap To Fame is the favourite for the first running of The Eureka, the world's richest harness race.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.