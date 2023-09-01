Brothers out to avoid equalling club's worst finish

Brothers are looking to avoid equalling their worst ever finish in the history of Group Nine leaguetag.
The Wagga club has been the dominant side since the introduction of the women's game in 2008.
After finishing third in the inaugural season, Brothers appeared in 11 of the next 13 grand finals, winning eight of them.
However with a generational shift this season they are yet to get the better of one of the top-three teams in the competition.
It's something they are out to change coming up against Albury in the minor semi-final at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
And coming off a big win over Young to start their finals campaign, coach Chris Suckling is confident they deliver another knockout blow.
"The girls are good, they've got a bit of confidence but we have to turn up," Suckling said.
Albury scored an 8-0 win over Brothers a month ago.
Suckling didn't think there was a big difference between the two sides on that occasion at Equex Centre.
"Last time we played them they scored two tries off kicks and were lucky bounces," he said.
"We were right in the game even though we didn't score a point, but the belief in the girls is starting to get better."
Brothers were knocked out at the same point of the season in 2010, and it's the only other time they have failed to at least reach the preliminary final.
They played in the next nine grand finals, with their only loss in a decider an extra-time thriller against Gundagai in 2015 to see their 74-game unbeaten streak end.
However Suckling continues to be impressed with how the younger members of the side continue to step up.
"The younger girls stood up again, they are maturing, playing better and we did play well," Suckling said.
"It was a good team effort last weekend."
They also head into the clash at full strength after their 24-0 win over Young.
On the other hand Albury are looking to hit back from a 42-0 loss to Temora, who only scored a two-point win against Brothers last month.
Suckling expects to take on a fired up opponent.
"They will be out for it, especially on their home ground too," he said.
"That makes it a bit better but we're confident.
"We know we have to turn up and produce."
