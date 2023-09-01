The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Brothers out to avoid equalling club's worst finish

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers leaguetagers Maisie Freemantle, Aliya Creek, Bridget Suckling and Brooklyn Phillips are looking to help keep their season alive taking on Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Brothers leaguetagers Maisie Freemantle, Aliya Creek, Bridget Suckling and Brooklyn Phillips are looking to help keep their season alive taking on Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Brothers are looking to avoid equalling their worst ever finish in the history of Group Nine leaguetag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.