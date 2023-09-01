Temora out to end finals hoodoo coming off long break

It's been a long time between games for Temora but the chance to end a 16-year drought offers plenty of incentive.
Their major semi-final showdown with Tumut at Nixon Park on Sunday will be the first time the Dragons have played since a shaky 22-20 win over Southcity on July 30.
With four weekends off the field, captain-coach Josh McCrone has given his side another mini pre-season in a bid to give themselves the best chance of going through to the club's first grand final since 2006.
"We've trained the last two weekends, it's basically been a mini pre-season," McCrone said.
"We've done a fair bit of contact so our bodies will be ready to tackle on Sunday."
Temora played in their first finals series in over a decade last year.
However they didn't win a game after successive losses to Young and Tumut.
McCrone is looking forward to meeting the Blues on the same weekend this year.
Now there's even more on the line with a place in the grand final up for grabs.
"It was a disappointing end to last year but this year is totally a new year," McCrone said.
"While the group is pretty similar it's a totally different journey to what we did last year so we're excited to have a crack.
"We've put ourselves in a really good position and we're confident we can do something this year.
"We just really want to have a crack."
McCrone believes last year's finals experience will only help the side this time.
"The more experience we get together as a group is only a good thing," he said.
"It's the parallel from this weekend in finals to last year, where we played Tumut and got knocked out.
"We get to play them again at Temora so it's a fairly similar experience.
"I think we've learnt a lot throughout the year to put us in a better stead."
The big break has enabled the Dragons to return to full strength.
Not only is Zach Starr back for his first game since June 24, but hooker Hayden Lomax also returns from a knee issue.
Drew Robinson also returns on the wing.
Temora have beaten Tumut in both of the sides clashes so far this season.
McCrone is looking for another strong defensive effort.
"They are a big, powerful side so we have to defend really well, we need to be really good at marker and make contact together simultaneously," he said.
"They are a tricky team to play but we're excited.
"We've been working on our wrestle and our contact for a month now and we're excited to see how it all pans out."
