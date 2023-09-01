Colingullie-Glenfield Park's Fergus Inglis is confident that the Demons can knock off reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this weekend.
Fergus is playing alongside brother Monty for the first time this season and they both played a huge role in the victory in the elimination final against Coolamon last Sunday.
The victory over the Hoppers set up the clash against the Lions in the first semi-final and Inglis is confident the Demons can win through to the preliminary final.
"Yeah I'm pretty confident," Inglis said.
"Obviously they got us the two times through the year but it wasn't much of a margin out at Ganmain.
"Then it was only the five points at the Gullie last time and that was another game that definitely could've gone either way as it was pretty even the whole way through.
"So we've definitely got what it takes to beat them but not taking anything away from Ganmain as they are a very good side and they are definitely going to be hard to beat."
Inglis played a starring role in the Demons' win over Coolamon in last Sunday's elimination final after being thrown forward.
It was great return to finals action for Inglis and he admitted that it was very pleasing to get the job done over the Hoppers.
"Yes it was very enjoyable especially for myself," he said.
"It's been a while since I last played finals so to get a win in that fashion was very pleasing, but it definitely could've gone either way though as both sides missed a lot of easy shots.
"I think Coolamon kicked a couple more behinds than us so if they had maybe kicked a fraction straighter they would've pipped us I'd say but that's the way it goes sometimes isn't it.
"It was very pleasing to be in front when the final siren blew."
Inglis made the move across to the Demons from Narrandera for this season to play alongside his brother Monty and it's a decision he's very glad he made.
"Yeah it's been bloody good actually," he said.
"I've been second to him for the second part of this season and been playing backup ruckman to him which has been not too bad.
"He's been playing pretty well and holding his own in the ruck and there's some pretty good ruckman in the league.
"So there's some pretty good competition and he's doing a good job."
The Demons will enter the semi-final on a hot streak of form which has seen them only record the two losses in the back half of the season.
It comes after Collingullie had exited round eight with only the two wins and finals probably looked out of reach for the reigning minor premiers.
Inglis agreed that the Demons had a somewhat lacklustre start to the year but was happy to see them surge home strongly and enter finals with some good momentum.
"The start was a bit how you going and I don't know what was going on there," he said.
"It might've just taken a bit of gelling with a few new blokes in the team but we obviously got it together in the back half of the season and got a bit of a run on and got ourselves in finals which was good.
"Injuries got us a fair bit early, not saying that injuries caused the losing but it's hard to get some rhythm as a team when you've got blokes coming in and going out constantly as you've never got the same group in there.
"But once we got that out of the way and got a consistent team on the park it's helped a bit."
Taking down the Lions will require nothing but Collingullie's best and Inglis notes there's a couple of important factors they will have to get right if they are going to progress through to the preliminary final.
"We weren't too bad on the weekend with it as such but our first use around the footy, getting the first option out there and using it well as a lot of turnovers this year have cost us badly," he said.
"If we can get our first use on point, hit those targets straight up and then get the ball moving quickly then I think we'll be right.
"A bit of conversion in there will help also but that's probably what we'd look to do I'd say."
