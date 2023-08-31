The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga Field and Game Club to celebrate 50-year anniversary

MM
By Matt Malone
September 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preparing for Wagga Field and Game Club's 50-year anniversary is (left to right) Dave McDonald, 40 year member, Garry Fairbank, 12 year member and secretary, Garry Brill, 30 year member, Michael McMullen, 30 year member, Rick Mathers, 30 year member and president, and Geoff McDonald, 40 year member. Picture supplied
Preparing for Wagga Field and Game Club's 50-year anniversary is (left to right) Dave McDonald, 40 year member, Garry Fairbank, 12 year member and secretary, Garry Brill, 30 year member, Michael McMullen, 30 year member, Rick Mathers, 30 year member and president, and Geoff McDonald, 40 year member. Picture supplied

WAGGA Field and Game Club will celebrate a special milestone next weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.