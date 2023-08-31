WAGGA Field and Game Club will celebrate a special milestone next weekend.
The club will celebrate 50 years since forming with an anniversary shoot shoot to run in conjunction with the regularly monthly event on Saturday, September 9, starting at midday.
Club president Rick Mathers hoped to see as many past members as possible come along to see how much the sport has evolved through that time.
"The club is inviting all past members to attend our next shoot on Saturday, September 9 from 10am to catch up and see how much field and game has evolved in 50 years," Mathers said.
"Visitors are more than welcome and encouraged to attend.
"If any past members have photographs or memorabilia and they would like to share those with others on the day, it would make the day more memorable."
The club was formed on November 20, 1973 after a meeting attended by prominent businessmen, clay target shooters and interested hunters.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The club has been situated at various locations over the past 50 years, with a majority of the time at Malebo Hill on the old Narrandera Road and more recently at Tooyal Hall Reserve, Millwood Rd, The Gap.
Mathers is proud of what the club stands for.
"The aim of the club is to promote simulated field shooting in a safe and responsible manner, with a strong emphasis on conservation and protection of the environment," he said.
"The club has a number of long term members that have seen significant changes in the this sport and the growth of field and game nationally."
The club will provide a sausage sizzle and light refreshments on the day.
For further information regarding the anniversary shoot contact Rick Mathers 0412721678 or Garry Fairbank 0407070292.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.