It's been six years since John Thompson last had a winner so Rock The Tableau's breakthrough will be one to savour.
After unplaced efforts in his first seven starts, the three-year-old was able to produce the goods at Riverina Paceway.
It was Thompson's first win since 2017 and after a serious health scare the 68-year-old was pleased to get his run of outs.
"It was good to win," Thompson said.
"I didn't think he would win, I thought Jackson Painting's horse Thelassophobia would win but he's been working a bit better at home, he got the perfect draw and a good easy run.
"A win is a win."
READ MORE
Horses took a back seat with the Leeton trainer having the fight of his life after being diagnosed with melanoma.
With the disease spread all throughout his body, his doctors were far from confident with his prognosis when first diagnosed four years ago, but Thompson defied the odds.
"I had some terrible trouble a few years ago but I'm going alright now," he said.
"It's all good. I've still got to get check ups but I think I'm going alright.
"There's a few side effects but you put up with that as I'm still here.
"It's better than the alternative."
Rock The Tableau defied the odds too as he saluted at $41.
After drawing barrier one, the three-year-old was able to just settle off the pace before Blake Jones took advantage of the sprint lane to down Thelassophobia ($2.50 favourite) by 1.4 metres.
Thompson thought the three-year-old had been improving at home and it showed.
"We've had a bit of trouble with him, he's had ulcers and then it was one thing after the other," he said.
"It was just a bit of a problem with his health but he seemed better."
The only downside was son Ben, who has driven him in all his starts to date, was unable to be in Wagga on Friday.
Instead he's still looking for his first win.
"Ben has been away for a couple of weeks and had a lot of work backed up," Thompson said.
"He said 'I won't go, I've got too much work' so that's a bit unfortunate as he's been pedalling this bloke around for ages and hadn't had any success.
"Everything was in the right place today so he'll be dirty he's won."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.