The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

John Thompson rockets back into winning circle after six years

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been six years since John Thompson last had a winner so Rock The Tableau's breakthrough will be one to savour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.