DUAL Inter Dominion-winning trainer Jason Grimson has been disqualified for 12 months.
The former Young horseman fronted an inquiry this week into some ugly scenes after his Blacks A Fake victory with Swayzee at Albion Park.
Grimson pleaded guilty to assaulting Brisbane Racing Club employee Adam Russo in the Creek Bar after his grand circuit win on July 22.
New Zealand trainer-driver Jack Trainor was also given a three-month disqualification for his role in the brawl.
Russo was also warned off for six months while Justin Downey, who is the son of Young trainer John Downey, was warned off for 12 months for his involvement.
Grimson and Trainor have already indicated plans to appeal.
LEETON lost their second straight meeting after an afternoon storm lashed Lin Gordon Paceway on Tuesday.
The track was deemed unsuitable for racing with the mobile unable to gain traction so the meeting was abandoned.
However the Waratah Series heat was transferred to Riverina Paceway on Friday, but with fresh nominations required.
It comes after the state of the track forced the July 4 meeting to be abandoned.
AROMET Girl booked her place in the $100,000 Breeders Challenge Blue two-year-old fillies final after her heat success at Menangle on Monday.
After a fourth when resuming from her fourth placing in the group one Bathurst Gold Tiara earlier this month, Aromet Girl was able to set a new career best mile rate of 1:54.2 for Temora trainer Garry Harpley.
Cameron Hart took the winning drive.
Young trainer Michael Hardy also qualified Shes Got A Reason with a third in the second of the two-year-old fillies heat.
Former Junee trainer Chris Judd also took out a heat of the two-year-old colts and geldings with Vite Monet.
After a quiet trial at Wagga on Friday to requalify, Vite Monet made it two wins from five starts.
The Breeders Challenge Blue finals are on September 2.
THE Old Bomb was a big winner in his first star outside the Riverina.
In his first start for Jason Grimson, coming off placings in three of his last four starts for Norm Diebert Snr, The Old Bomb went on to win by 23.8 metres.
DEFIANT returned to winning ways at Menangle on Saturday night.
Bred and owned by Junee's Trevor White, the five-year-old is now in the care of his niece Ashley Hart.
Hart combined with her brother Cameron as Defiant brought up his ninth career win.
RIVERINA Paceway will hold a bumper 10-race card on Friday.
Nominations were again extended until Wednesday due to low interest.
The first is at 12.07pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
