LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer is set to open a Kembla Grange stable.
Beer has secured 20 boxes on course at Kembla Grange and will open the stable immediately after this year's edition of the $2 million Kosciuszko on October 14.
Another winter plagued by wet tracks at Albury prompted Beer to make the move.
He plans to keep the Albury stable operating.
"We're always looking at ways to improve business at Mitch Beer Racing and the idea of expanding the stable closer to Sydney was floated some 12 months ago," Beer wrote to owners.
"We weighed up many options but with the tremendous prizemoney on offer in NSW, the investment being made in infrastructure and the strength of racing, we landed on Kembla Grange as the perfect place to expand into."
Beer will take possession of the boxes on October 16, keeping his stable star Mnementh eligible for this year's $2 million country feature.
It will however rule the stable out of the Kosciuszko and other country features such as the Country Championships and Highways going forward.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Beer believes the move will only make the stable stronger.
"The expansion has been made to allow the yard to take full advantage of the prizemoney on offer at the Sydney metropolitan tracks without it having to be an overnight trip," Beer wrote.
"These last two winters have been extremely challenging from a training point of view and Kembla Grange will give us the best chance of keeping horses fit and healthy with the availability of a synthetic training surface and access to pristine beaches.
"We have worked extremely hard to get better quality horses into the stable and we want our owners to have the full benefit of racing for the best prizemoney on offer.
"Continuing to have our Albury base open means that we still have the flexibility to race south of the border and around the Southern Districts of NSW."
It is understood that Beer will make the move to Kembla Grange and be based in Wollongong.
Beer has claimed the last three SDRA premierships since making the move from Mornington to Albury in 2018.
