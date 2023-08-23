LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer will have another crack at the metropolitan riches with talented stayer Scarlet Prince.
Beer had nominated Scarlet Prince for both Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday but has opted for the $160,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (2000m) at Rosehill.
Scarlet Prince is a winner of five of his 18 starts and highlighted his ability with a gallant fourth placing in this year's Albury Gold Cup.
The five-year-old resumed from a freshen up with a strong fifth in the Narrandera Cup before going to Moonee Valley last start and running third in a Benchmark 70 (1600m) event.
Tim Clark will ride Scarlet Prince from barrier four at Rosehill.
"I would have loved to have found a (benchmark) 70, 2000m, for him somewhere," Beer said.
"It's a decent race on Saturday but out of his last five starts, the two toughest races we've put him in have been his best two runs.
"He ran super at Moonee Valley, really ran strong through the line and is looking to get back to 2000 metres.
"It's a small field but it's a good field. I'm rapt with the horse, I think he's going great and Saturday's going to be a real good guide. If you can go there and run in the first four then you just keep going back to those sort of races until you've picked one off."
TWO Albury gallopers will contest this week's edition of the Highway Handicap.
The Donna Scott-trained Snap Book and Kym Davison's lightly-raced Canny Hell will clash in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1400m) at Rosehill.
Snap Book, who resumed at Corowa last month, has drawn barrier 15 with Kerrin McEvoy to ride.
Canny Hell, who has a win and a second from two starts, is drawn next door in 14 with Kathy O'Hara in the saddle.
Both should come in a few after scratchings.
FORMER Sky Racing presenter and jockey Chynna Marston has launched a scathing attack on Racing NSW stewards via social media.
In an at-times confronting 17-minute video post, Marston reveals she will not dealing with Racing NSW stewards any longer.
Stewards charged Marston and her fiance Alex Keane with a number of animal welfare-related offences back in June.
The former Southern District jockey pleaded not guilty to the three charges against her at the initial hearing but the pair have failed to show since.
"I will no longer be participating, involved with, or anything to do with Racing NSW stewards," Marston said in the post this week.
"This has been the most ridiculous set of circumstances and I don't want to partake in their games any longer."
Among her claims are that the charges are part of a 'vendetta' against her and that she's also involved the police due to 'harassment'.
She says that she plans to take the case to court where she expects things to 'play out quite differently I'm sure".
"I intend to take my side of things and the truth to the grown up court, if you would, and things heard in an actual court scenario," she said.
GUNDAGAI galloper Shafty relished the drop back from Highway grade at Canberra last Friday.
After running in three consecutive Highway Handicaps to kick off his preparation, Shafty made the most of a return to Benchmark 65 (1750m) grade by enjoying a dominant victory on the Canberra synthetic surface.
Shafty ($8.50) had struggled in the Highways but was given every chance by Billy Owen on Friday and raced away to score by two and a quarter lengths.
It was Shafty's fourth career win since joining David Blundell at Gundagai.
WAGGA trackwork rider Emily Harrison made her race-riding debut at Cobar last weekend.
Harrison has been a familiar face in the Wagga racing scene for a number of years and got to her enjoy her first race ride as an apprentice amateur jockey at the Cobar picnics.
Harrison had three rides and managed a couple of fourth placings, including one on Equilibrium in the picnic cup.
Harrison, 22, works for the Tim Donnelly stable.
Mitch Beer has headed to the United Kingdom for his latest tried purchase.
Two-time winner Desert Voice is on her way to the Beer stable after being purchased from the William Haggas stable.
A three-year-old filly, she has won two of her five starts in the UK, both over 1400m.
KOORINGAL Stud will hold their annual Open Day on Sunday.
Resident stallions Merchant Navy, Finance Tycoon, Prized Icon, Sandbar and The Brothers War will be paraded on Kooringal's state-of-the-art parade ring, while there will also be an opportunity to tour the facilities at the stud.
It gets underway at 11.30am this Sunday. RSVPs are essential to office@kooringalstud.com.au
GALLOPS
Saturday: Berrigan (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
