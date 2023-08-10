The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Cricket

Lake Albert coach Rob Nicoll was excited to have the pair on board

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 10 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haydn Pascoe is a former GDCA player of the year recipient and led Coro Cougars to premiership success with a 79no in last season's grand final.
Haydn Pascoe is a former GDCA player of the year recipient and led Coro Cougars to premiership success with a 79no in last season's grand final.

Lake Albert have signed a talented pair from the Griffith District Cricket Association (GDCA) for the upcoming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.