Harry Hosegood didn't expect to be thrust back into the Waratahs captaincy role.
However he's looking to use his grand final experience with the club to deliver another premiership.
Hosegood was part of back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019 before moving to Adelaide.
He returned to the club last season and is now looking to help them reach the summit once more at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
While in rarefied air in terms of Southern Inland grand final experience, Hosegood is confident the rest of the playing group has what it takes to get the better of Wagga City.
"We've got a really good group of young but also experienced players," Hosegood said.
"There's a lot of talent."
Hosegood has stepped back into the captaincy role after Harry Tyson suffered a head knock in the preliminary final.
After Tyson was blue carded in the win over Ag College, Hosegood took over the role and it's something he's looking to embrace.
"It's circumstances you don't want," he said.
"It's a bad injury, we don't like head knocks, but I captained the first half of the season and we've got a really good bunch of players so I'm excited."
Tyson took over the captaincy after Hosegood, who was captain of the club last in his return last year, missed a big chunk of the middle of the season with family commitments.
However after a real stop-start season, he's been pleased to get some consistent football under his belt in the back end of their campaign.
"I had some other commitments throughout the season, this season there have been no real byes so in one sense it's been good to get a couple of rests but not ideal playing a season quite like this," Hosegood said.
"It's been a good past few weeks with some tough games so we're feeling good."
Hosegood is the only member of the last Waratahs premiership side looking to add another title on Saturday.
However he's enjoyed being part of a new-look side.
"It's a different group to what I played with in 18-19 but a really good group," Hosegood said.
"I'm really excited.
"We've got Nick (McCarthy) on board as a coach this year, which as a club we've enjoyed."
He believes being forced to go the long way into the grand final, after the narrow loss to Wagga City, will put them in good stead for the grand final.
Especially after showing plenty of improvement defensively against Ag College.
"We figure by working our combinations we get stronger as a team," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
