Narrandera's Shannon Randell's season is over after he was handed a three-game suspension

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:00pm
Shannon Randell pleaded guilty to a charge of serious misconduct in relation to a first quarter incident which saw him bite the finger of Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Nelson Foley. Picture by Liam Warren
Narrandera's Shannon Randell's season is over after he was handed a three-game suspension from the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal.

