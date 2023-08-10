Narrandera's Shannon Randell's season is over after he was handed a three-game suspension from the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal.
Randell pleaded guilty to a charge of serious misconduct in relation to a first quarter incident which saw him bite the finger of Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Nelson Foley.
Randell was cited by the Goannas in the days after the round 15 clash and the subsequent tribunal hearing was then postponed by a week to give Narrandera more time to prepare for the hearing.
The midfielder missed the Eagles' clash against Griffith on the weekend and the suspension handed down was back-dated to include that fixture.
Randell will therefore miss the Eagles' remaining two rounds against Wagga Tigers and Turvey Park however will be free to play round one next season.
Both Narrandera and MCUE were accepting of the findings of the tribunal and felt they had nothing further to comment.
