Tumut looking to ride momentum all the way to premiership success

Tumut are looking to continue a remarkable turnaround to claim the second grade premiership.
The Bulls haven't got the better of Wagga City so far this season ahead of their clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday however do have plenty of momentum on their side.
With their season at a crossroads, Tumut have won their last five games to earn their place on Southern Inland grand final day.
In the club's 40th season, coach Will Reynolds hopes it can help them turn the tides on the defending premiers in a rare grand final appearance for the club.
"I think they finished in last position last year so to get through to a grand final is a massive turnaround," Reynolds said.
"It's just good for them to be playing in it and they are playing good footy too."
Reynolds believes having some new faces arrive at the club as well as some experienced heads like Jon Carmody and Daniel Dowson wanting to play second grade towards the end of their career has really helped the team.
A couple of wins at home at the back end of the season then really got the side rolling.
"We finished the season with two home games, got the two wins and it got the wheels in motion," Reynolds said.
"As soon as we got a sniff of finals everyone got super keen and are just backing each other up."
Tumut haven't played Wagga City since a 29-14 loss in round 10 however not only did they win their last three games to secure their finals place but have come through to must-win finals to book their place on grand final day.
Wagga City only beat Waratahs by 22-15 to win through to the grand final before Tumut took a 31-27 over Waratahs in last week's preliminary final.
The form stacks up and after overcoming a shaky start last week, Reynolds is hoping it won't be an issue come Saturday.
"We started with a lot of nervous energy but if we can break that nervous energy and just get into our motions and our structures it will be a very competitive game," he said.
"On the weekend it probably took 20 minutes for the guys to start playing the structures we want them to."
Instead he's looking for a fast start to try to stop the dominance of Wagga City.
"City have been the form team for three or four years in second grade, they deserve the right to be favourites, but just the same we deserve to be up there challenging them for it as we've earned it," Reynolds said.
"We've got there and hopefully we get the chocolates."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
