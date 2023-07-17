The number of speeding and red camera offences recorded in Wagga has fallen off cliff since warning signs were returned to the roadside in April.
In the 2022-23 financial year, 3068 fines were issued in the 2650 postcode, with a total value of $520,077.
There were 11,438 fines in the previous financial year, with a total value of $1,860,809, the Revenue NSW data reveals.
The former Coalition government controversially decided to remove all signage from mobile speed cameras in 2020, a move that saw revenue from the mobile units skyrocket, with one in every 311 passing vehicles receiving a fine.
Transport for NSW recorded a 942 per cent increase in fines in Wagga in 2021, drawing heavy criticism from Nationals MLC Wes Fang.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We do more kilometres than city motorists, so there is an inordinate disadvantage to us. In the city, those fixed speed cameras are all signed," he said.
"I think given we drive a lot more than our city counterparts, it was more likely to affect us.
"The loss of your license in rural and regional areas is a much harder thing too, because the lack of public transport means you actually need it to get around for school, work and leisure."
After arguments with Nationals colleagues and the cross bench about the fairness of the policy, signage returned to the roofs of speed camera vehicles in late 2021.
The former NSW Government announced warning signs would be returned to mobile speed cameras five months before the 2023 state election - a process their Labor successors say has now been completed.
There are now two signs placed before and one after every mobile speed camera vehicle giving drivers a clear visual cue to make sure they are sticking to the speed limit and to adjust in the interests of safety.
The policy reversal was delayed because warning signs were too large to fit in the boots of the new mobile speed camera vehicles.
While Mr Fang said he was glad to see the "draconian" hidden speed cameras disappear from regional roads, it didn't mean drivers were now free to speed without repercussions.
"Drivers should still drive the speed limit, and not rely on warning signs," Mr Fang said.
"But I think common sense has prevailed, and I'm glad I took a stand.
"History has proven my position to be the correct one."
NSW Roads Minister John Graham, who spoke out against the policy in opposition, said the Labor government would rather people to slow down in the first place than receive a fine.
"This government is willing to reward good driver behaviour rather than just taking the stick of enforcement to them," he said.
"This is a remarkable drop in infringements, and it is yet more proof that if you give motorists clear signage for their awareness they respond in the right way and road safety is enhanced at those locations.
"The fact is the signs should never have been removed and it was the drivers of NSW who paid for the mistake of the previous government through fines and demerit points."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.