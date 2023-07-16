The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

School's back and so are the zone road rules, drivers warned

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
July 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School zones are back in action from Monday, with motorists warned to slow down as children make their way back to the classroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.