School's back and so are the zone road rules, drivers warned

School zones are back in action from Monday, with motorists warned to slow down as children make their way back to the classroom.
The school zone rules are still enforced even for those with pupil-free days, Transport for NSW deputy secretary for safety, environment and regulation Sally Webb said.
"School zones across the state will be enforced from Monday so please look for the flashing lights and the signposted hours of reduced speed limits around schools," Ms Webb said.
"While Monday may be a student free day for some schools, there may still be many students returning to the classrooms, so please slow down in and around school zones to ensure they can get to and from their places of learning safely."
In other news
Higher fines and demerit points apply for certain offences committed in an active school zone, such as speeding, parking or stopping illegally, using a mobile phone illegally and illegal U-turns.
Most school zones operate from 8am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.