A man has been taken to hospital after his car left the road and hit a tree on the Sturt Highway west of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to the highway at Collingullie, just after 13 Mile Road outside the township, about 11am on Monday following reports a car had gone off the road and hit a tree.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the scene where a man in his 70s was treated for an injury to his head.
The patient was taken by road to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
Meanwhile, a second man was also taken to hospital after two cars collided in Wagga's suburbs on Monday morning.
Emergency services, including Fire and Rescue NSW and police, were called to Dobney Avenue about 10.30am on Monday, following reports two cars had collided near the Dobney Avenue and Pearson Street roundabout.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics treated an elderly man aged in his 80s who had sustained injuries to his head and arm.
The patient was transported by road to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
The scene has since be cleared.
