The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Two men have been taken Wagga Base Hospital after crashes on the Sturt Highway and Dobney Avenue

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been taken to hospital after his vehicle hit a tree on the Sturt Highway near Collingullie on Monday morning. Picture by Ash Smith
A man has been taken to hospital after his vehicle hit a tree on the Sturt Highway near Collingullie on Monday morning. Picture by Ash Smith

A man has been taken to hospital after his car left the road and hit a tree on the Sturt Highway west of Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.