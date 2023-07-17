`
Riverina musicians will have the chance to step into the spotlight with auditions for the competitive reality singing show Australian Idol now open.
The Mighty Yak lead vocalist and 2005 Australian Idol contestant Mark Atkinson has made a name for himself after his experience with the show and is encouraging other local artists to give it a go.
Mr Atkinson was 21 when he auditioned in Albury as a solo artist at the time.
Passing the first two stages, Mr Atkinson made it to the Sydney auditions as a top 100 contestant to be among those auditioning in front of the judges as seen on television.
Now, with online auditions, Mr Atkinson said no doubt the experience today will be easier for those between 15 and 30 wanting to try their luck at fame.
"They use to do a line-up where you had to go down there really early in the morning in Albury and do a face-to-face audition," he said.
"Back then there were two stages you had to get through, you auditioned in front of a member of the production team and if you got through that phase you went on to a second round where you auditioned in front of a panel of three people.
"They didn't give you an answer then and there, and then I got a call back about a day later and they said I was through to the next round which was the judge's round."
Mr Atkinson said getting to do the first phase online enables artists to audition in a much more comfortable setting.
"I think the online audition phase will be easier because your initial audition is in an environment where you're a little bit more comfortable and you can take multiple takes and send the best video, whereas it use to be live and if you bombed that was basically it, you had one chance," he said.
While testing, Mr Atkinson said his experience with the show is one he looked back on fondly.
"Any experience is only going to help, it opens your eyes to how daunting and brutal trying to be a profession musician can be, but I look back on my time positively," he said.
"I met a lot of people during the process and some of them I'm still good friends with.
"I went through to the next stage after that in Sydney in the top 100 and that was crazy.
"You spend a lot of time in front of the cameras.
"I'm happy that I did it but it taught me that there is a lot of hard work to put in when you're first starting out, but if you're willing to put in the work you can have a long career."
When it comes to advice, Mr Atkinson said it is a good opportunity for those willing to put in the hard work to try their hand at securing a successful music career.
"You have to be open to feedback and open to being knocked back and take that feedback into consideration," he said.
"If you don't get through, it's not the end of your career, I've been lucky enough to gain good exposure and grow as an artist and build more confidence and get to the stage now where I'm with The Mighty Yak.
"I think it's a good thing and anyone who is thinking of auditioning should give it a go. You never know. You might not think you have that spark but sometimes what they see in you isn't what you see in yourself."
Auditions can be submitted online at; https://form.fillout.com/t/ss4sfrv5iBus
