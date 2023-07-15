The University of Canberra will bring facts about the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum to the Wagga on Monday.
The free lecture and lunch will be held at the Civic Theatre and will feature Liberal MP Julian Leeser and University of Canberra Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Leadership) Professor Maree Meredith.
The pair will be joined by local Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal Elder Aunty Mary Atkinson.
"I was visiting my sister in Canberra, and she invited me to the lecture he [Julian Leeser] was having there," Aunty Mary said.
"I spoke to Maree, the people who organised it and Julian and said it needs to come to regional towns.
"We need to hear this in regional towns because there's a lot of kitchen conversations and conversations over backyard fences that are just scaring people with misinformation."
The visit is an initiative of the University of Canberra in partnership with Wagga City Council and Mr Leeser's office. They aim to dispel misinformation and disinformation circulating in the community.
Mr Lesser resigned from the shadow cabinet in April because of his party's stance on the Voice. He has been a vocal supporter of the proposal, despite reservations about the wording of referendum question.
His track record of advocating for the Voice over a 10-year period as a non-Indigenous person, and political proximity to no campaigners enables him to provide valuable insights into the processes and responses that have led to this moment.
Professor Meredith is Canberra University's first Indigenous Pro Vice-Chancellor. A Bidjara woman, born and raised in Queensland, she has studied and worked in indigenous health and policy for most of her career.
"Julian Leeser is a great supporter and believer in the voice," Aunty Mary said.
"He's going to talk about the voice from a parliamentary aspect, why he left the front bench, and his personal beliefs around it."
Aunty Mary said it was important people were educated about The Voice and indigenous history to combat a rise in racism she had seen in the community.
"It's just brought out a lot of racism ... I think it's always been there, but it's just brought it more to the forefront," she said.
"I'm used to it ... it's all because of fear mongering and people not knowing. You don't know what you don't know - you know?
"I'm hoping for a good turnout."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
