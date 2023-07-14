Wagga councillors are set to vote on an ambitious plan to help the city reach net zero emissions by 2050.
During 2022, the council resolved to set a target of a 50 per cent reduction in community emissions by 2030.
The organisation's Net Zero Emissions 2050 Roadmap sets out a path to reach that target, working towards net zero by 2050, and will discussed by councillors at Monday night's meeting before likely being placed on public exhibition.
Mayor Dallas Tout said the roadmap was an important part of making sure local government, and citizens were doing their part to address future climactic calamity.
"A significant consultation process has informed the development of this roadmap," he said.
"This has included an open consultation with our local community ... representatives of relevant community and business groups and state government agencies.
"This document has been formulated with the intention of making it easy for different members of our community to identify what is right for them and their unique situation, within our local context.
"We should take pride in participating in these pathways and explore the co-benefits they can provide such as healthier lifestyles, financial savings and better relationships in our community."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Collectively, Wagga contributes more than one million tonnes of carbon to the atmosphere - primarily through energy use.
The draft roadmap outlines council's role in driving towards this target at the local level.
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said meeting the target would require efforts by government, business and individuals in cooperation.
"Local government has the role of being more in touch with the local community, being a role model by showing the kinds of things that can be done," she said.
"Some people are very well informed about net zero targets and their own carbon footprints ... but there's also many people who aren't confident, don't know a lot about it.
"It's really important council makes that information available to the wider community."
The council consulted with business and other relevant organisations on the plan, and have received 180 pieces of community feedback, with many offering detailed suggestions.
If the document is passed by councillors, it will be put on public exhibition for 42 days to seek further feedback from the community.
Councillors will vote on the draft roadmap at the Monday July 17 ordinary council meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.