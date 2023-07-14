The Daily Advertiser
Narrandera woman Christine Duncan decided to be the change she desperately wanted in life

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Narrandera's Lyla Meredith now goes to grandmother Christine Duncan for help with her homework. Picture by TAFE NSW
Narrandera's Lyla Meredith now goes to grandmother Christine Duncan for help with her homework. Picture by TAFE NSW

Feeling down and left out with little to do is not the future Narrandera grandmother Christine Duncan ever wanted to settle for, so, the ever so ambitious wonder woman took matters into her own hands.

