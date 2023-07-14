Feeling down and left out with little to do is not the future Narrandera grandmother Christine Duncan ever wanted to settle for, so, the ever so ambitious wonder woman took matters into her own hands.
At 71, Mrs Duncan enrolled in TAFE NSW where she began studying business, wanting to upskill how computer and phone capabilities.
It was something she had been apprehensive about at first given her age, but now, she looks back on it fondly as something that changed her life for the better.
"I wanted to improve my skills because, with technology ever-evolving, you get left behind," she said.
"It was so good for me, I wasn't using my brain much and I wanted something to get me motivated."
Mrs Duncan completed a certificate I, II and III in business courses and now provides improved administrative support to several local community organisations, including the Narrandera Hospital Auxiliary.
"It has given me confidence," she said.
"The teacher was brilliant and it was a good reason to get out of bed every morning.
"I like to keep busy. You get depressed sometimes and this made me feel a lot better about myself."
Leading the way for others around her age across the Riverina, Mrs Duncan is urging others not to be scared to give TAFE a go.
"I kept telling my friends to do it," she said.
"My courses gave me fantastic knowledge of computers and an understanding of things that perhaps young people didn't think I could do.
"I'd fully recommend it to people who are older."
Education aside, studying also enabled Mrs Duncan to get a foot back in a social setting.
"I made lots of friends with the young girls I studied with," she said.
"We still keep in touch, and they always have time for me, even though I'm an 'oldie'!"
TAFE NSW teacher Alison Warren said Mrs Duncan is an example of how it is never too late to start learning.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
