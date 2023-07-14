Residents were quick to get in line to support a bake sale fundraiser on Friday for students at The Rock.
TheRockOOSH (out of school hours) coordinator Erin Birch organised the fundraiser to help raise the funds to purchase a Nintendo Switch for the children in the program to use during adverse weather conditions.
TheRockOOSH has been running since 2016 and provides before and after-school hour care to about 25 students attending The Rock Central School.
The program is part of a community engagement strategy put forward by the Lockhart Shire Council.
Wagga Lockhart Shire Council councillor Gail Driscoll said the small community was quick to support the initiative which is a huge asset to the town.
"With The Rock being such a satellite town near Wagga, having out-of-school child care services available here is such a bonus for the parents," Cr Driscoll.
"It allows them to still be able to work in Wagga and ensure there is safe care offered to their children."
Cr Driscoll said there is such high demand for the program in The Rock, it is looking to expand its capacity of 25 in the near future.
"At the moment there are 25 students in care and they are looking to increase that capacity due to demand," she said.
"It's a really popular service."
Parents and supporters got to work on Thursday, baking cupcakes, cookies and slices of or sorts to contribute to the fundraiser.
Students Andrew McWhinnie, 11, and Rosy Pearson, 11, were among the helpers handling the cash and handing over the goods on Friday.
Cr Driscoll said TheRockOOSH aims to provide children with activities, with its holiday program currently under way which sees the students getting to explore the wider Riverina.
"The bake sale is to raise funds to purchase a Nintendo Switch, giving students something to do during adverse weather conditions. It will also help with hand-eye coordination skills," she said.
"It's a really great initiative and we've also been running the holiday program, so the students get to travel to places outside of The Rock during the holidays.
"Recently they went to Wodonga to Bounce. Those trips are all organised by TheRockOOSH coordinator Erin Birch. It's amazing."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
