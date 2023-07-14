When Wagga baker Bernard Hoff whipped out all the tools needed to make a stack of crepes in celebration of Bastille Day, he had no idea they would be so popular they would sell out in rapid speed.
Wagga's Artisan Bakery celebrated Bastille Day, the national day of France which falls on July 14 each year, by selling the thin pancake-like delicacy on Friday.
Crepes originated in France and can be made to be either sweet, with fruit and chocolate toppings, or savoury.
The bakery celebrates the day each year with crepes, but the staff never anticipated they would sell out as quickly as they did.
Artisan Bakery supervisor Jade Terrill the number of customers queuing up at the doors proved to be more than they had predicted.
"We were really flat out, we sold out of our French onion soup and crepes at 12.15," she said.
The business said the turnout showed just how supportive the Wagga community can be.
"It makes us feel pretty good," she said.
