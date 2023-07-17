WaggaDespite the many challenges of a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, eight-year-old Wagga schoolgirl Edie Hibbard isn't letting it stop her from making a difference.
The determined youth was diagnosed with the chronic condition in January, but instead of letting it hold her back, she has used it as motivation to give back, having already raised more than $1000 for the Type 1 Foundation.
The charity supported Edie after her diagnosis, sending her a care package which offered her support, so when they told her about their beanie initiative Edie was more than happy to jump on board.
"Edie has sold about 44 beanies so far, and has about 56 left," Edie's mum Koreena Lewis said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"When Edie was diagnosed the Type 1 Foundation sent her a care package that had a jumper in it, a bag, candles, all of this cool stuff, and they send these out to all kids that get diagnosed just to do something nice."
Type 1 Foundation does the beanie drive every year throughout July and Edie is hoping she can be an annual supporter if she has enough people to sell the beanies to.
The money raised not only goes towards the care packages but enables the charity to hold camps for children as well.
Ms Lewis said Edie wanted to be able to give back to other kids and their families going through the same thing they went through, which she said can be really hard.
"It's also about raising awareness as well, they say toilet, thirsty, tired and thin are the four things to look out for and if your child is experiencing those things go and get them checked out.
Edie is selling the beanies through her mother's Facebook page titled; Neen Lew.
Those interested in buying one are welcome to send Ms Lewis a message.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.