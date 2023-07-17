The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga's Edie Hibbard's Type 1 diabetes diagnosis motivates her to make a change

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga girl Edie Hibbard, 8, has been raising funds for the Type 1 Foundation after she was diagnosed with diabetes earlier this year. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga girl Edie Hibbard, 8, has been raising funds for the Type 1 Foundation after she was diagnosed with diabetes earlier this year. Picture by Ash Smith

WaggaDespite the many challenges of a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, eight-year-old Wagga schoolgirl Edie Hibbard isn't letting it stop her from making a difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.