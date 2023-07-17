The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Aged Care facility celebrates mammoth five-month milestone

Updated July 17 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:00pm
Wagga Community Aged Care resident Marie Edwards with Maddie Walsh, 4, from Little Wonders Early Education Centre. Picture by Ash Smith
A Wagga Aged Care facility has reached capacity after only five months of opening its doors, now expanding with the addition of another 36 beds to meet the demand.

