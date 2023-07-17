A Wagga Aged Care facility has reached capacity after only five months of opening its doors, now expanding with the addition of another 36 beds to meet the demand.
Wagga Community Aged Care celebrated its 144th resident last week, taking the home to its current full capacity, with plans now under way to expand.
Wagga Community Aged Care resident Marie Edwards is among those living at the facility with her husband and said the pair have settled in better then they could have hoped for.
"I love it here," she said.
The facility is unique in that it has a cafe, movie theatre, a beautiful courtyard and bowling greens.
Client services manager Bernie Smith said she believes the attraction is partly due to the facility offering things other facilities across the Riverina don't.
"We're pretty stoked, the demand is massive and it has been nice to bring loved ones back home to their families from states across the country as well," she said.
"We are adding on an additional 36 beds."
One of the offerings unique to the facility is its Lifestyle and Wellness Program which sees the toddlers from Little Wonders Early Education Centre visit the facility each week to spend time with the elderly residents.
"Every Monday we have 20 students from the centre visit," she said.
"The residents look forward to it each week, as well as the students.
"It's really nice."
Ms Smith said the home is more of a big family then a facility.
Clinical manager Ellie Walsh's four-year-old daughter Maddison is among the students from Little Wonders who gets to visit the residents.
"She doesn't stop talking about it," she said.
"I think it's just about the rapport."
