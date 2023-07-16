A person has died and the Sturt Highway is expected to be closed into the evening after a crash in the region's west on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services remain at the scene, around 70 kilometres east of Hay, in the wake of the tragic outcome.
Police, paramedics and firefighters responded after initial calls of a rollover were received around 1.30pm.
Four ambulance crews travelled from Griffith, Hay and Coleambally and a rescue helicopter was called in, with the first team arriving confirming one person had died in the crash, NSW Ambulance's MIA duty operations manager Markus Zarins said.
"[The first] ambulance arrived on scene and confirmed a 58-year-old man was deceased," he said.
A second patient, a woman aged in her 50s, had managed to escape the wreck and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, Inspector Zarins said.
"The patient was loaded into the Griffith ambulance and transported transported to Griffith Base Hospital in a stable condition," he said.
"Their injuries were minor but spinal precautions were put in place."
A second ambulance and the helicopter, which had been tasked to the highway from Canberra, were called off soon after the first crews arrived.
The crash occurred on a stretch of road around 12 kilometres east of the highway's intersection with Conargo Road at Carrathool. It is understood the vehicle was bearing interstate registration plates.
The highway remains closed between Kidman Way at Darlington Point and Conargo Road at Carrathool, and will remain so for some time as the crash investigation unit was called in to examine the site.
Motorists travelling in both directions are being diverted along Murrumbidgee River Road, accessed at Carrathool and Darlington Point.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
