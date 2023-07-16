The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Person killed in Sturt Highway crash between Carrathool and Darlington Point, emergency services on scene

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:04am, first published July 16 2023 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sturt Highway is closed after a crash east of Carrathool. Picture by Google Earth
The Sturt Highway is closed after a crash east of Carrathool. Picture by Google Earth

A person has died and the Sturt Highway is expected to be closed into the evening after a crash in the region's west on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.