Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Sturt Highway for essential maintenance work west of Wagga.
Transport for NSW said road surface repairs will be carried out on a 500-metre section of weather-damaged highway, between the San Isidore turn-off at Kapooka Road and the Pomingalarna Reserve entry, to provide a stronger and safer road.
Work will be carried out on weekdays between 7am and 5pm from Tuesday, July 18 until Saturday, August 5, weather permitting.
Work on Saturdays will be from 7am to 1pm, when required.
Traffic control, including lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh, will be in place during work hours.
The speed limit outside work hours will remain at a reduced speed limit of 80kmh and will return to 100kmh when work is done.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow an extra five minutes travel time," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
Updates can be found at livetraffic.com.
