Wagga creatives will have the opportunity to put forward all of their colourful ideas for the Mardi Gras festival's official artwork for 2024 and in turn, have the chance at claiming a big cash prize.
The Mardi Gras Festival Committee is calling for expressions of interest from local artists, inviting them to submit artworks based on the theme 'Wagga Proud'.
The successful applicant will receive a $1000 reward but must be living in Wagga or a surrounding area with a connection to the city to be eligible.
It is the first time the committee is looking to feature official artwork.
Wagga Mardi Gras Festival founder Holly Conroy said the idea of new artwork is another way in which organisers are looking to expand the celebration.
"Wagga Mardi Gras is getting bigger every year and we've been overwhelmed with the love and support this city has shown to the event," she said.
"Mardi Gras has become such a joyous, inclusive, and exciting weekend and we wanted to give local artists a chance to be part of it and help us demonstrate why we're so proud to be here in Wagga."
The work will go before a selection panel featuring members from the local GBTQIA+ and arts communities, as well as the Mardi Gras committee.
The chosen artwork will be used to promote Wagga Mardi Gras Festival 2024 and will feature on official Mardi Gras merchandise.
Applications are now open until August 31.
"We've got some incredible artists living in this region, so we're really excited to see what people come up with," Ms Conroy said.
Artwork ideas are up for interpretation, with artists given the opportunity to get as creative as they please.
"Of course, we love our rainbows, however, you're free to create whatever 'Wagga Proud' means to you," Ms Conroy said.
For more information visit waggamardigras.com.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
