The federal senator responsible for the Riverina says the government is acting to improve health outcomes in the bush after what she described as a decade of neglect.
Labor's Deborah O'Neill said health outcomes in rural, regional and remote communities "weren't good enough" and the government was already stepping up to plug gaps in the system.
The key issues flagged by local health practitioners are chronically low staffing levels and an overly centralised health system. This forces some patients to travel for hours to pay more for poorer services than people living in the city.
Senator O'Neill said she had no doubt people in the bush were getting a bad deal on health.
"I've been involved with observing the changes to Australia's workforce planning and the health system more broadly since the election of Prime Minister Abbott," she said.
"The significant structural undermining of the health system was a priority of that government in their first term."
The Abbott government were heavily criticised in 2014 for cutting $80 billion in funding from the health system over the medium term, after famously promising no cuts to health, education or the ABC in the 2013 federal election campaign.
State premiers said immediate cuts had resulted in the effective loss of 1200 hospital beds across the country.
General Practitioner Ayman Shenouda told The Daily Advertiser in April the Medicare crisis was discouraging students from pursuing general practice.
"We went from 50 per cent of our doctors choosing general practice to 13 per cent," Dr Shenouda said
"How are you going to build a capacity for the future of good primary care if you don't even have doctors?"
Medicare rebates have historically been indexed to inflation, giving the system an average boost of just over 1 per cent a year. However, many economists think the consumer price index (CPI) is a more accurate way of measuring increases in the cost of living and doing business.
Since 2013, Medicare indexation has been frozen three times by both Labor and Coalition governments. This means rebates have fallen behind the more conservative inflation based estimates of the cost of medical service.
Health practitioners like Dr Shenouda say this is the reason out of pocket healthcare expenses have continued to grow - clinics can no longer absorb the increasing cost of care.
Only three out of 29 GP services in Wagga advertising bulk billing services online, with out-of-pocket expenses averaging $39.43.
Senator O'Neill said the first term of the former Coalition government was the turning point for the country's health system. She said there were policies in place already that will help prevent further decline.
"In the Federal Budget in May, we tripled the Medicare rebate, which is what doctors were telling me they needed," she said.
"That's a massive restoration in what I believe is their [patients] right to use their Medicare card, and not have to show up at a doctor with a credit card."
Nurses resigned en-masse during, and following, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the workload of those that remained.
Some estimates said as many as 20,000 primary care nurses left the profession in 2021 alone.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park recently revealed there were 1112 full time equivalent nurse positions left unfunded after the 2024 - 2025 financial year. In the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), 41.6 positions will be effectively defunded at the end of the next financial year.
Programs have run for decades to attract more workers to the bush, with the understanding it is generally a less attractive location for graduates.
Gundagai doctor Paul Mara has been a vocal critic of many of these programs. He said the government needs to stop wasting time and money on things that demonstrably don't work.
Doctor Mara is now advocating for mandatory rural, regional or remote placement for Australia's 1800 yearly medical graduates.
Senator O'Neill said this was a "really solid idea", but mandating placement might be taking things a step too far.
"I've heard from students - particularly international students - they have trouble finding placements who would love to get placements in rural and regional areas," she said.
"But clearly prejudice about what life is like in the regions is a problem."
The government's strategy is to improve the general practitioner training pipeline, with a particular focus on the regions.
"There's going to be a single employer trial ... this is going to allow that seamless transition between hospital and general practice training placements, which has been a massive sticking point where people couldn't get the experience for starters," she said. "This means doctors can go from the hospital to general practice, and they're going to have all their employment benefits transferred.
"If you train where you live, you're much more likely to want to live there with your family. This improves continuity and quality of care for everyone."
While money is the central focus of most discussions around the health system, research shows culture and environment plays just as important a role in where allied heath professionals chose to live and work.
This means service and housing shortages in regional towns like Wagga have a compounding affect on the medical system. A lack of affordable housing, quality public schooling and extreme workloads are driving nurses in particular away.
Senator O'Neill said markets were failing these communities, and there was a need for stronger government intervention.
"Belonging to a community is critical, but that's going to depend on things like housing, and education," she said. "Housing is very challenging ... over the last 20 to 30 years we've seen a diminution of stock.
"So many tree-changers have found out how fantastic it is to belong to a regional community, and a town where you know people ... it's an opportunity to craft a really great life."
Nationals Member for Riverina Michael McCormack rejected Ms O'Neill's claims the former government had wrecked the public health system. Mr McCormack said record-high bulk billing rates demonstrated they had left the system in good shape.
"As Deputy Prime Minister, I ensured a Murray Darling Rural Medical School network across NSW and Victoria to ensure doctors in the regions which will have lasting benefits for decades to come," he said.
"In stark contrast, Labor's budget did not provide direct relief to make it easier to see a GP, nor did the Budget reduce any elective surgery hospital waiting lists.
"Labor is spending its term looking in the rear-view mirror instead of fixing the problems everyday Australians are facing right now such as delivering relief to Australians, particularly cost of living relief."
