Investigations are under way after the body of a man was discovered on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to Junction Street, Junee - behind the local supermarket - shortly after 10am on Sunday following concerns for a man's welfare.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said upon arrival, officers from Riverina Police District found a man deceased.
The man has not been formally identified but is believed to be in his 40s.
A crime scene has been established, and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be the prepared for the Coroner.
Police remain on the scene and an area near IGA Junee has been closed off to the public with officers focusing on a drain at the back of the car park adjacent to the Red Cow Hotel.
