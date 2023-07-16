The Daily Advertiser
Police investigate dead man found near Junee supermarket

By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 12:13pm
The body of a man has been found on Junction Street, Junee. Picture by Ash Smith
Investigations are under way after the body of a man was discovered on Sunday morning.

