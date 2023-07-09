A woman has died after the tow truck she was a passenger in crashed in the Snowy Mountains.
Emergency services were called to Snowy Mountains Highway at Kiandra, southeast of Talbingo, about 7.30pm on Saturday, following reports a tow truck had left the road and slid down an embankment.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and officers from the Monaro Police District arrived to find a woman travelling in the truck cabin had died, with the driver trapped.
They worked to release the driver, a 54-year-old man, before he was taken to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said the truck was towing a ute at the time.
The owner of the ute, a 29-year-old woman, and her young son were travelling in the back seat of the truck.
They escaped with minor injuries and were taken to Cooma Hospital to be checked as a precaution.
The highway was closed between Miles Franklin Drive at Talbingo and Denison Boundary Trail, near Providence Portal, for more than eight hours.
The crash was cleared and all lanes of the highway reopened about 4am on Sunday.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.