Celebrations all week have drawn people from all walks to honour elders under this year's NAIDOC Week theme.
It began with a smoking ceremony and a march of well over 100 people along Baylis Street to a flag-raising at the Wagga Civic Centre on Monday morning.
The city's community hubs have been hives of activity and a family fun day drew strong crowds to Riverside and the banks of the Murrumbidgee on Friday.
Meanwhile, an amazing crop of local First Nations talent took to the stage at Wagga Civic Theatre on Friday night.
In other news
Local activists have also sprung into action to mobilise the yes campaign in the Riverina.
Nominally led by respected elder and Vietnam veteran Uncle Hewitt Whyman, the group is eager to provide the the community with what they say are the answers to the questions being raised by no campaigners.
Their first event is scheduled at the Civic Theatre on Monday. It seeks to answer questions from the community "without fear or favour", and set the parameters of the debate locally.
Check out the photos of the week in the gallery below:
