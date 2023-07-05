Hold onto your hats, this middle weekend of the school holidays has more than you can poke a stick at.
Sewing is no longer a lost art, with Sew Me School of Fashion throwing a kids winter crew workshop for those aged eight and older. All the course material is provided as the budding seamstresses and tailors get to work learning the basis with a sewing machine while creating their own fleecy crew neck jumper. Cost is $80, bookings through sewmeschool.com.au.
NAIDOC Week celebrations continue with the Ashmont Community Resource Centre's day chock full of cultural activities and festivities. There will be cultural dancers, a fashion parade, sausage sizzle, stalls from community service providers and more. It all starts at the Tobruk Street centre at 10am, running until 1pm.
The second of three Menagerie workshops, where participants build costumes for a special community-led performance to be held at Festival of W, begins at 10am at Wagga Marketplace. Participants will join a gentle giant puppet for festival performance at dusk on Saturday. Register to join through the festival website.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
The Festival of W area is all lit up and the ice skating rink ready for rookies and experts alike, with sessions from 9am to 9pm daily right through to July 16. House of FoW - a cosy spot for snacks, nightcaps and fireside chats, is open 11am to 2pm then 5pm to 10pm today, reopening from 11am to 3pm on Sunday. It opens Wednesday to Sunday during the festival, which wraps up at the end of the school holidays. FoW Sessions brings local gigs each Friday and Saturday night, and Sunday lunch, of the festival. See visitwagga.com/festival-of-w for the full program.
A huge line-up of local First Nations talens hits the Wagga Civic Theatre stage for Live Local Original. The diversity of talent includes Wollundry dancers, drag queen Rose Quartz, poets Marie Clear and John Mukky Bourke, and musical numbers from Nathan Lamont, Dookie and more from 6pm. Tickets $25 for adults, $15 for under 18s, through civictheatre.com.au.
The final of three Menagerie workshops, where participants build costumes for a special community-led performance to be held at Festival of W, begins at 10am at Wagga Marketplace. Participants will join a gentle giant puppet for festival performance at dusk on Saturday. Register to join through the festival website.
Mawang Gaway Elders invite the community to the Riverside precinct for a NAIDOC Week family fun day from 11am to 3pm. There will be activities for all ages, including art, face painting, basketball, slides, a yarning circle, stage entertainment and more.
There's just one place to be on World Chocolate Day: the Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory. The factory has live music, kids painting classes and freckle-making throughout the day. Visit juneelicoriceandchocolate.com for more.
It's movie time at the library. The family-friendly family movie event starts at 10.30am and is free to attend.
Scrunchies are sew right now again and fashionistas can learn the basics to create their own at the Sew Me School of Fashion. The endless scrunchies workshops run for 90 minutes and teach students how to use a sewing machine and basic stitches. Classes $50, suitable for those aged eight and above and can be booked through sewmeschool.com.au.
Lego prints are on the agenda at the first of two workshops held by Unique State Art Space. Build your own Lego stamp and then use ink to print the designs onto paper in a workshop from 11.30am to 1.30pm. In the afternoon, teenagers are invited to a Lego session with a twist. The Pixelated Prints session, which runs from 3pm to 5pm, instructs young artists on how to layer and print with Lego Dots to make pixelated artworks with the dot bricks, ink and paper. Tickets from $50 through uniquestateartspace.com.
Riverina Comedy Club returns with Brett Blake headlining after some of the best regional comedians the Riverina has to offer. Doors open to the show at Tilly's at 7.30pm, and tickets will set you back $30. Save a few dollars and grab one online through Trybooking for $25.
While away the morning around Wollundry Lagoon and the Civic Centre precinct with the Saturday Wollundry markets. More than 30 stallholders offer a wide range of food, produce, homewares and more to browse while taking in the tunes of local musicians and enjoying the outdoors and breakfast options between 8am and 1pm. A gold coin donation supports the Rotary Club.
Head out to the Riding for the Disabled grounds for its car boot sale from 9am. There will be a variety of stallholders offering everything from pre-loved handbangs and new and used horse gear to hand-crafted goods and plants. Sausages will also be sizzling.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
A massive Festival of W day kicks off with live music, demonstrations, food vans aplenty and lots to see and do. FoW Sessions ramps up at House of FoW with Muesli from 4.30pm, followed by Tom Snowdon, Hatchie and main event Sycco at 8pm.
The CSU Reddies host ladies day at Beres Ellwood Oval as they raise money for the Sarah Lloyd Scholarship fund. There will be a jersey auction after the game as well as 100 Club and generous donations auctioned or raffled off for the charity. The day starts at 1pm.
The East Wagga-Kooringal Hawks host their annual kids day at Gumly Oval. There will be rides, face painting, farm animals, lolly bags and a whole lot more fun in loving memory of Brady Grieve.
Wagga locals living with disability will share their stories through song, poetry, dance, art and spoken word at It's Our Turn: to share our stories on the Riverina Playhouse stage. starting at 3pm. Tickets $20 or $10 concession at the door or through timba.org.au.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Ross Smith Drive, off Holbrook Road, for the Up and Down run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Bag a handmade or local - or both - bargain at Markets by the Lake at Apex Park from 9am. Head out to Lake Albert by 1pm to get the best the markets have to offer before it wraps up.
Another night of laughs is on the cards as Riverina Comedy Club hits the road to Gerogery. If you missed the Wagga gig, head to the Gerogery Hotel and pack in a few laughs with Brett Blake and the local line-up.
Marramarra Aboriginal Markets pop up in the Wagga Marketplace from 10am to 4pm. No need to worry about the weather - a range of amazing Aboriginal artists and stalls will be set up across the day.
Festival of W continues with the opening of House of FoW at 11am. Local music legends Stephanie Townsend and then Millie and Harry croon you through what's left of the day from noon.
Mark Vincent's Phantom of the Opera and all the classics show, with special guest Julie Lea GHoodwin from Opera Australia, is at the Civic Theatre at 3pm. Tickets from civictheatre.com.au.
