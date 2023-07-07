The Daily Advertiser
Ebonie Dowdy urges important discussions after sudden loss of partner, Blake Chown, at 25

By Dan Holmes
July 8 2023 - 5:00am
Blake Chown's partner Ebonie Dowdy with their children, three-year-old Sophie and two-year-old Samson. Picture by Les Smith
When Blake Chown died suddenly at 25 last month, his partner Ebonie Dowdy said they'd never really talked about death.

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

