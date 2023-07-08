The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Gundagai breaks Albury hoodoo in fine style

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 8 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Schubert is brought down by the Albury defence in Gundagai's win at Greenfield Park on Saturday. Picture by The Border Mail
Jack Schubert is brought down by the Albury defence in Gundagai's win at Greenfield Park on Saturday. Picture by The Border Mail

It has taken 2225 days but Gundagai have been able to end their run of outs against Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.