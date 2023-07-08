Gundagai breaks Albury hoodoo in fine style

It has taken 2225 days but Gundagai have been able to end their run of outs against Albury.
The Tigers hadn't beaten the Thunder since 2017 but came away from Greenfield Park with an important 28-8 victory.
The premiers rattled off the last 20 points to hit back from a poor display.
Co-coach Derek Hay thought the performance was in complete contrast to their 50-16 thrashing by Kangaroos last week.
"It was a big win and we needed to do it after last week," Hay said.
"It was embarrassing last week so to win down there after a few years was excellent.
"They are always tough down there, and it was tough again today, but we just held the ball longer and did the tough stuff."
Gundagai were never really in the contest against Kangaroos, after conceding four tries in the first 22 minutes.
However Hay thought they were a lot better with a game under their belt following three consecutive byes.
"We're a team who just needs match fitness under our belt and it showed today," he said.
"It was a completely different attitude and effort compared to last week.
"Looking at last week it's probably incomparable to how we played today."
Gundagai opened the scoring through Hay before Albury hit back with tries to Keanau Wighton and Jackins Olam.
However the Tigers took a 12-8 lead into the break when Tarron Makeham scored in his first grade debut.
It proved to be a popular moment for the 29-year-old.
"It was well deserved and he did well as it was a tough day for a winger but he more than held his own," Hay said.
Gundagai then kept their rivals scoreless in the second half to jump around the Thunder and back into the top five.
Keeping Albury scoreless in the second half was a real positive for Hay, especially with both of their tries coming off kicks.
Gundagai are looking to keep their momentum going when they host Temora at Anzac Park on Sunday while after three straight losses Albury will be chasing their first win since June 17 when they travel to take on Young at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
