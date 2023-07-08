The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Late try sees Ag College take top spot off Waratahs

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 8 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wood is stopped by the Waratahs defence as Ag College moved to the top of the ladder with a tight win on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Jack Wood is stopped by the Waratahs defence as Ag College moved to the top of the ladder with a tight win on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Revenge was sweet for Ag College who climbed to the top of the Southern Inland ladder with a tight win over Waratahs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.