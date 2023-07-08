Late try sees Ag College take top spot off Waratahs

Revenge was sweet for Ag College who climbed to the top of the Southern Inland ladder with a tight win over Waratahs.
Waratahs scored two late tries to run down their crosstown rivals earlier this season, but this time a late try to Alex Meades was just enough for Ag College to take a 12-8 victory.
The university side had been in front for most of the clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
However when a Lachie Day kicked a penalty to edge Waratahs in front with four minutes to play Ag College coach Tom Lamond couldn't help but feel a sense of deja vu.
However this time around it was Aggies who delivered one last blow after forcing a mistake before Meades was able to crash over for the .
Lamond was thrilled to extend their winning run to seven and end Waratahs' at the same figure.
"We actually closed it out well this time which was nice and actually played the full 80 minutes of footy," Lamond said.
"That was a good change."
Will Crawford opened the scoring midway through the first half.
Ag College took their 7-0 lead into the break before Waratahs got within two points when Calum Marr scored off a rolling maul.
Day then put Waratahs in front but they couldn't hold on.
With Ag College's forward pack giving away plenty of size, Lamond was thrilled with their defensive pressure.
Especially on the try line.
"It was pretty much two identical teams playing each other," Lamond said.
"Everything was the same structure and the same plan.
"We defended really well.
"I think there were four or five times we actually held them up over the line so our goal-line defence was amazing.
"Their try came off the back of a maul and with 200 kilos on our forward pack it was good to only get one try off that."
Ag College overcame an interrupted build up with Sam Carwardine suspended and Anthony Taylor suffering a serious knee injury.
However Jack Cole and Josh Elworthy were strong in their back line while Tom Heilman was good in his return to the team.
The win moves Ag College on top of the ladder.
They are level on points with Waratahs but with a superior points differential, now at 43 points, with two games remaining.
Wagga City are just one point behind after they responded to their loss to Waratahs with a 38-7 win over Albury at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Ag College and Wagga City will play off in the first round of the season.
It's a clash that is set to determine which of the three Wagga clubs wins the minor premiership and earns hosting rights for the first week of finals.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
