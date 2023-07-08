Wagga Tigers are back in the top five after claiming an impressive 37-point win against Turvey Park at Robertson Oval.
It was a huge response from the Tigers who had lost their last four games and gone into the clash against the Bulldogs as huge underdogs.
After a slow start, the Tigers kicked away in the second and third terms and eventually ran out 8.7 (55) to 2.6 (18) winners over the current ladder leaders.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was really pleased with the win and praised his side's ability to respond after a couple of disappointing weeks.
"Yeah it was good and the boys played really well," Stephenson said.
"There was a few areas we were probably deficient in over the last month or so and it was good to see the boys buy into that today against some really good opposition like Turvey Park who have probably been the form side for this year to date.
"It was good to have those little moments in games that sort of set the scene and it was a good team performance."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Bulldogs had averaged a little over 84 points heading into today's game however were limited to just the two goals after a stellar performance defensively from the Tigers.
Stephenson was immensely proud of the effort from his back six with experienced duo Ben Kelly and Dyl Morton leading from the front.
"Turvey put a fair score on us the last time we met," he said.
"So to flip the script a little bit was a good sign and I think Benny Kelly did a really good job down back and led the way to an extent with Dyl Morton.
"They played on two of their strike players and did the job, so from that aspect it was a real pleasing performance defensively."
Morton was one of three huge inclusions for the Tigers as Shaun Flanigan and Jesse Manton also returned for the clash against the Bulldogs.
Manton finished with two important goals in a low-scoring contest while Flanigan continued his solid season on-ball.
Stephenson said having the trio back was massively beneficial as their experience and leadership makes the Tigers a much better side.
"They are three of our senior players and they are obviously key players in the side as well," he said.
"I think they all brought something different to the group and I think the boys walk a bit taller with those senior guys out there.
"It also lightens the load on a couple of other guys like Jack Kelly and Jock Cornell who have been doing some real heavy lifting over the last month when things haven't been going our way.
"To get those boys in and to give those other boys a bit of a chop out and have the rest of the team contribute their part as well was big for us."
Brady Morton also finished with two goals and continued his solid run up forward after switching from defence a few weeks ago.
Stephenson was pleased with Morton's performance and said that he's really shown a fair bit in his new position inside forward 50.
"He's been super consistent all year," he said.
"He's a great club man and team player and just plays wherever we need him to play and just does it to the best of his ability.
"He started the year down back and we've recently moved him up forward to just give us a bit of a spark and a different look going forward.
"I think he's really done that and he's a hard match up and he's always in there having a red hot crack."
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 1.3 4.4 7.7 8.7 (55)
Turvey Park 0.0 1.1 2.2 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: B.Morton 2, J.MANTON 2, J.Piercy 1, J.Kelly 1, S.Schirmer 1, S.Flanigan 1; Turvey Park: O.Jenkins 1, B.Ashcroft 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: B.Kelly, J.Cornell, S.Flanigan, J.MANTON, J.Kelly, D.Morton; Turvey Park: E.Weidemann, T.Doyle, L.Fellows, J.Peters, M.Ness, H.Smith
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.