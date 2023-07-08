The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wagga Tigers defeated Turvey Park by 37 points at Robertson Oval

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 8 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers' Jackson Kelly looks to get a kick away during their win against Turvey Park at Robertson Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers' Jackson Kelly looks to get a kick away during their win against Turvey Park at Robertson Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Tigers are back in the top five after claiming an impressive 37-point win against Turvey Park at Robertson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.