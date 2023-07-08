Temora hits right back to end Tumut's winning run

A big form reversal from Temora help end Tumut's winning run on Saturday.
The Blues were on top of the Group Nine ladder after six straight wins however the Dragons bounced back from a narrow loss to last-placed Junee six days earlier to dominate the second half of the clash at Nixon Park.
The Dragons ran in six tries to two, including three in a five-minute period either side of half-time, to take a 28-10 win.
Tumut struggled to contain the chances Josh McCrone's kicking game created in the wet and windy conditions.
McCrone thought being able to dominate field position running with the win in the second half really worked in their favour.
"We just played territory in that second half and were lucky enough to away from them with a few missed tackles, which can happen to anyone," McCrone said.
"Tumut are a really good team and the most pleasing thing was the attitude we brought. No matter what style of game we would have been in it for 80 minutes."
McCrone thought the side played with more intent after slipping to a 22-21 loss to Junee last week.
That intent was on display early as Jared McKinnon scored off a break by James Stewart in the third minute.
However Tumut were able to respond as Dean Bristow capitalised on a Dragons mistake to score eight minutes later.
Tumut went further in front when Billy Bridgeman scored off a kick six minutes later.
However just as the Blues looked to be getting on a roll they struggled to capitalise on a number of good opportunities to increase their lead.
Instead off the back of a mistake and a penalty, Temora were able to march down the field as McKinnon was able to swoop on a spilled McCrone kick to level things with three minutes left.
McKinnon then completed his hat-trick right on half-time as the Blues again failed to diffuse a McCrone kick.
Temora extended their advantage to 18-10 a minute after half-time when an uncontested kick bounced up perfectly for Jock Ward to score.
Tumut struggled to make inroads against Temora in the second half as Ward's second and a try to Bradon Taylor sealed the big win.
The Dragons now join the Blues on 16 points.
With sixth placed Albury just four points behind, McCrone knows it was an important win ahead of a clash with Gundagai, who are back inside the top five, at Anzac Park on Sunday.
"As tight as the comp is, you need to be able to win games to ensure you make finals," he said. "We had to win this week just to keep us in the fight to get to finals so it's pleasing we could win."
Tumut will be looking to hit back when they take on Junee at Laurie Daley Oval.
Temora were the last team to get the better of them and co-coach Lachlan Bristow was far from impressed with their latest display.
"We were awful," Bristow said.
"A couple of individual performers just weren't up to scratch and we got found out.
"There was some execution that wasn't first grade quality, the track didn't suit us at all as it was boggy and it was heavy and we haven't played on a track like that this year and got found out on it.
"There were some unlucky tries off a lot of kicks and it was just a crappy day but in the end it's not a bad thing to be honest. We can take all that on board, learn from it and move forward."
Bristow elected to run with the wind in the first half.
It's a move that backfired as the Blues struggled to make ground in the second stanza.
"We chose to go with the win in that first half but obviously the task to go against it in that second half proved to be too much for a few of us," he said.
Tumut also picked up a couple of injury issues with Jordan Anderson (shoulder) and Lewis Arragon (knee) both failing to finish.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
