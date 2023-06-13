The Daily Advertiser
Riverina's Anthony Post, Aileen Honeyman, Colleen Taylor deployed to Canadian wildfire fight

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
A Tumut firefighter is among the latest to be deployed to Canada to join the Australian contingent helping battle forest fires that have burned across 3.3 million hectares.

