Today we pay tribute to a host of current and former Wagga and Riverina residents who have put in an enormous effort to serve their communities in a variety of ways.
The 2023 King's Birthday honours list includes:
The efforts of Dr Gregory Crosland in the field of dermatology, particularly in rural areas, have seen him awarded an Order of Australia Medal.
Dr Crosland, who has treated patients at Wagga's Riverina Skin Specialists since 2020, has spent decades servicing regional areas as a part-time specialist.
He has lectured in dermatology at Notre Dame University since 2010 and was previously a lecturer for the University of Sydney at Royal North Shore Hospital.
A former Wagga City Council director who last year led his community through a massive flood has been awarded a Public Service Medal.
Terry Dodds, now the chief executive officer of Murray River Council at Moama, receives the honor for outstanding public service in local government leadership through emergency management.
His 40-year career in the government sector has seen him hold various leadership positions across three states and nine local councils, including a 17-month tenure as Wagga's director of infrastructure services in 2009 and 2010.
Mr Dodds' work while CEO of Tenterfield Shire Council saw him confronted with challenges in the wake of a string of environmental disasters.
"His leadership during the 2019 drought has been recognised as one of his most significant achievements, seeing Mr Dodds direct a multi-million dollar project to drill for more water and lead advocacy efforts with the state government to make legislative change to the Water Management Act to enable critical Ministerial support and emergency funding," his citation said.
"The management of the drought involved one of the most robust and complex community consultations the town had ever experienced, aligned with an immediate need to identify a new water supply.
"The local council was faced with challenges in regard to timeframes and permissions but despite this, Mr Dodds achieved a solution that will underpin the town's water supply in future droughts."
Mr Dodds has also pioneered the nationally-acclaimed Waste-to-Energy initiative.
Late Moulamein grazier Peter Dowling's service to primary industry has been recognised with an Order of Australia Medal in the King's Birthday honours.
Mr Dowling, who passed way in 2021 at the age of 84, was the inaugural chairman of the State Council Rural Lands Protection Board's Riverina board in 1988, serving as a director until 2005.
The proprietor of the Keri-Keri merino stud, Mr Dowling was an executive councillor and delegate to the Riverina Grazier's Assocation from the 1960s through to 1978. He then took on the same roles with the Livestock and Grain Producers' Association of NSW for two years from 1978.
Mr Dowling also played a key role in the amalgamation of the Deniliquin and Moulamein pastures protection boards.
To say Noel Graham knows a bit about rice would be an understatement.
Deniliquin-based Mr Graham enjoyed a 34-year career in the sector through Ricegrowers' Association of Australia, the Rice Marketing Board and corporate experience with SunRice.
He said the existence of the marketing board delivered more than $500 million worth of payments to rice growers that wouldn't have been possible without vesting to ensure the best export price.
"It was a very important part of the rice industry and I was fortunate enough to be with a very good group of people that worked hard to get good results for rice growers," Mr Graham said.
Mr Graham spent four years with Murray Irrigation and helped deliver a $160 refurbishment of structures and outlets.
He also oversaw the Cadell land and water management process, the first NSW environmental plan that involved farmers.
"It really changed the way that farmers in the Cadell irrigation area looked at their farms," Mr Graham said.
Mr Graham's recognition is for for significant service to agriculture through the rice growing industry.
Weethalle livestock legend Ken Karsten has been awarded a posthumous Order of Australia Medal for his service to his community.
Mr Karsten, who passed away in December just five hours short of his 97th birthday, had long felt deserved of an award in the annual Australia Day honours and had also joked about living long enough to receive a letter from King Charles on his 100th birthday.
Fittingly, it is under the first King's Birthday honours of Charles' reign that Mr Karsten is recognised for his lifetime of effort.
A successful merino breeder and life member of the Weethalle Show Society, which named a sheep pavilion after him, Mr Karsten was a stalwart of the district and lived his entire life on the family property, Kiawarra.
Mr Karsten was a member of the Weethalle Rural Fire Brigade and subsequent Rural Fire Service from 1947 until last year. He also served 17 years as captain.
Mrs Knight was elected to Hume Shire in 1987, and was mayor when it was proposed parts of Hume would be taken over by Albury Council in the early 2000s, which led to a community campaign.
A vote was held and a staggering 97 per cent of residents voted 'no', before it eventually became Greater Hume Council when it joined with Holbrook and Culcairn.
She spent 18 years as director of Apprenticeship Trainees Employment Limited, now known as Squad, and 24 years with the NSW Department of Family and Community Services.
"I think that makes you proud when you've got your community backing you and understanding the decisions we're making and getting involved in them," she said.
Mrs Knight said she also took great pride in her work with the Woomargama Hume Highway bypass, opened in 2011.
"You learn so much from those sorts of interactions with people you wouldn't normally," she said.
The first Hume Council and Greater Hume mayor said she owed a lot to her late mother, who raised two children on her own.
A man credited with saving an entire town from a bushfire has been awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal.
Hay's Peter Lugsdin joined the fire brigade 64 years ago at the age of 16. He still attends almost every incident in the Hay area and led strike teams to both Coffs Harbour and Tumut in 2019/20.
Mr Lugsdin's "immeasurable" bush firefighting experience saw him provide vital input when the initial Grassland Cat 1 and Cat 6 tankers were being developed, and he worked alongside engineering services in 2007 and 2008 in evaluating Cat 7 spray bars at real burns held in the Hay area.
His expertise in averting catastrophe came to the fore during a major fire at Uardry station in 1977, which he ultimately guided crews to control and contain.
"If not for Mr Lugsdin's leadership and dedication, this fire would have annihilated the township of Carrathool," Mr Lugsdin's citation read.
He remains a group captain in the Hay Headquarters Brigade almost 20 years after the appointment and continues to strive to acquire the best equipment for volunteers, including playing a key role in station and tanker replacement plans for the Mid-West team.
A Wagga woman has been honoured for her tireless devotion to her local church and school community.
Catherine Malone, 84, has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for her many years of service to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Parish and the neighbouring Henschke Primary School on Fernleigh Road.
After decades of volunteering in her local community, Mrs Malone does not regret it and encourages others to do the same.
"I think it's important for everyone in the community to get out there and do things for others," she said.
"It's rewarding but it's also helpful to other people."
Emeritus Professor Lindy McAllister has shaped the way speech pathology is taught in rural Australia.
The inaugural head of the speech pathology program at Charles Sturt University's Albury campus was shocked to learn she'd be honoured with an AM as part of the King's Birthday honours.
"I'm really pleased to be getting this award, not only personally, but because allied health is underrepresented in these honours lists," she said.
Professor McAllister moved from the University of Sydney at the end of 1997 to take on the position on the Border and taught first year subjects in 1998, before she recruited more staff.
In what was the first speech pathology course offered outside of a metropolitan area, Prof McAllister said the goal was to educate students close to home in the hope they would seek employment in rural areas.
"The employment rate of students that go from the degree at Charles Sturt University into rural employment is very high. It was a very successful outcome in that regard and one that's given me enormous satisfaction," she said.
"I grew up in western Queensland and it was very hard to get any sort of allied health professional. Charles Sturt University has done a great job in contributing to the building of the allied health workforce for rural Australia."
Professor McAllister said she moved away from the medical model when developing the course.
"I wanted graduates to have the skills to go into a community that had no speech pathology service and be able to work out what was needed, who to partner with, who to draw in as partners in service delivery and educate families, teachers and carers," she said.
"I was there until late 2008 and in that time we built up the undergraduate degree, we started a double degree in communication disorders and education and we had masters and PhD students going through.
"We began the discussion about an online masters degree and that came to fruition a few years later. The staff that are there now who have developed and implemented that are doing a sterling job. It's one of the few online speech pathology degrees in the world."
Professor McAllister said she was also proud to start a clinical education program that placed students into a Vietnamese orphanage for children with disabilities in 2001.
"It was to give them cross-cultural experience and also hands-on experience in training staff to support children with disabilities," she said.
"It's an award-winning program and is still continuing 22 years later."
Saba Nabi has the kind of resume that would give even the most accomplished Australians an inferiority complex.
An AFL multicultural ambassador, member of the Federation for Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia, publicity officer for the Country Women's Association of NSW, and a board member of the Riverina Cancer Care Council; now she can add Order of Australia Medal to the list.
The King's Birthday Honour is for her service to community health, education and multicultural affairs.
"Many people do really wish to volunteer, but I think they really struggle," Dr Nabi said.
"They have a lot of challenges and barriers - they can't afford childcare fees, they don't have a place to put them, maybe they don't have personal transport.
"I really want volunteering to be mainstream - I wish it was easier."
A fierce passion for his community is what has driven Young's Clifford Sheridan to dedicate his time over the last six decades to serving others.
The 83-year-old is one of several Riverina powerhouses who will receive a Medal of the Order of Australia as part of the King's Birthday Honours for his service to the community.
Mr Sheridan was born in Young and began his voluntary work at 21 after joining a club that had a focus on giving back to the community.
At the time, it had been something to do and something people just did, but it inevitably sent him down the path of advocacy.
"When I think about it, it's an award I should share with my wife and many other people," Mr Sheridan said.
"It's not just me. A lot of people have done a lot of work.
"If all of the people who did charity work didn't do it, where would the country be?"
Brett Stonestreet will be awarded the Medal for Public Service in recognition of his outstanding public service to the community of Griffith, where he has spent 12 of his 43 years in local government as general manager at Griffith City Council.
He was humbled beyond words when he heard he was receiving the accolade.
"To think there are people who care enough to nominate me is hugely moving," Mr Stonestreet said.
When he began in 2011, the council was on a downward trend in terms of financial sustainability. Mr Stonestreet and his team have since achieved stronger budget surpluses on an annual basis.
Of the many projects he has been involved with, the establishment of the $28 million St Vincent Private Community Hospital is among his most cherished.
"No other local government area in Australia I know of has built a hospital so this was an amazing achievement," he said.
The preservation of creative pastimes at Tumbarumba can largely be put down to the efforts of Anne Thoroughgood.
A founding member and volunteer curator since 1985 of the town's Pioneer Women's Hut Museum will receive an OAM on the King's Birthday for service to the social history of women in rural areas.
Ms Thoroughgood also helped to start the Heritage Quilt Room exhibition within the museum, and the recent addition of the Button Hut, launched in 2022.
She was a founding member and part of the committee of nearby Glenroy Cottage Crafts from 1978 and been part of the Glenroy Heritage Reserve committee where the Pioneer Women's Hut Museum is situated since 1980.
A National Quilt Register volunteer since 1995, Ms Thoroughgood helped compile information for the book Memories of My Mother: Recollections of Everyday Life of Rural Women in the Tumbarumba District, 1850-1950, in 1990.
Ms Thoroughgood offered up her time from 1988 to the early 1990s as volunteer coordinator and driver as part of Tumbarumba's community transport initiative.
Vietnam War veteran Gary Treeve's motto has always been "if I can save just one from falling through the cracks, then I have achieved my objective" and it continues to be his mission.
The Wodonga man who served in the Australian Defence Force for 20 years now helps others who have struggled to transition back into civilian life.
His volunteer efforts spanning more than two decades with the Department of Veterans Affairs' peer health program have seen him recognised with an OAM on the King's Birthday.
"I find being a veteran myself that I can relate to their issues, which is very rewarding," he said.
"They miss the camaraderie with their mates and their communication with them as different to communicating on Civvy Street.
"Some of them, unfortunately, do fall through the cracks and sadly we have a situation where we have quite a lot of homeless veterans and also suicidal veterans, which is very distressing.
"Sadly, over the years of volunteering, I've had a number of emails from sub-branches to say someone has passed away and I've found out later that it was from suicide."
The Albury RSL sub-branch member and former Murray Border Association of Vietnam Veterans president continues to give up his time to ensure veterans and their families are looked after.
"I'm very humbled by it to be recognised for something that I really enjoy doing," he said.
