Campers have recounted the shocking moment a man was seriously injured after a caravan exploded at a riverside campsite near Wagga at the weekend.
About 7pm on Sunday, holidaymakers at the Sandy Beach campsite on the outskirts of Wantabadgery were startled when a major explosion ripped through the night.
A 38-year-old man caught inside the caravan at the time suffered second-degree burns to his face, neck, arms and hands.
Greg Clemson was camping less than 100 metres away when it went off.
"There was an earth-shattering ka-boom and all the women and children were screaming," Mr Clemson said.
He said the local RFS brigade heard the blast in town and knew something was wrong.
"Congratulations to the local brigade. They were here within 10-15 minutes putting the fire out," he said.
The explosion propelled the front door off as it flew metres away from the caravan and the windows shattered.
Mr Clemson and many others staying at the campsite immediately went over to give the family a hand.
"There was a car attached to the caravan and they were trying to disconnect that," he said.
"We got fire extinguishers to try and put it out."
There were also two gas cylinders attached to the caravan's exterior, less than a metre from the flames.
He said he and "another bloke" then took the "two more bombs off the front of the caravan".
Recounting the chaos, Mr Clemson said there was pandemonium as people tried desperately to move two nearby caravans away from the blaze before they were able to catch alight.
"You could see steam starting to come off the front of one of the other caravans," he said.
"It's amazing how strong about a dozen blokes can be pushing a 2.5-tonne caravan back."
Originally from Junee, Mr Clemson has been camping at Sandy Beach for years and said this is one of the most dramatic trips he's been on.
"It would have be one of the biggest, and it's a dead set eyeopener," he said.
Jordy Williams and Dan Close of Wagga were also staying at the campsite with children and said the blast pierced the night.
"We were just sitting around having dinner with the kids when we heard a loud bang and these eerie screams," Ms Williams said.
"Dan jumped the boat trailer and ran straight for the caravan."
Ms Williams said a shiver of fear went through the campsite with "kids screaming everywhere". She said an off-duty nurse who happened to be on scene attended to the 38-year-old victim.
"The nurse needed ice, so I came over to our Esky, grabbed some ice and wrapped the ice in my shirt," she said.
"He was in agony and his daughter was screaming 'don't die'."
Ms Williams said the family of the victim was "so lucky" as they had been about to go to bed when the caravan exploded.
"But seeing that bloke with his [burned] face and hands was so horrendous I rang my mum crying," she said.
After paramedics arrived on scene they conveyed the man to Wagga Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
It's believed the fire was caused by a gas heater inside the caravan.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
