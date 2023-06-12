Medical authorities have suspended a nurse's licence after he was found guilty of sexual touching.
The Health Care Complaints Commission launched action against Krishna Bahdur Chauwan last July.
Chauwan, who has worked for Albury Wodonga Health and in Wagga, was charged with sexual touching without consent in March 2020.
The offending was not linked to his job.
He resigned as a nurse two weeks after being charged and notified the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.
He was convicted and sentenced in December of that year, and was ordered to complete a community corrections order with conviction.
As a result of his conviction being overturned, nursing authorities dropped his registration suspension which allowed Chauwan to return to work.
He has most recently worked as a nurse at Estia Health in Thurgoona with conditions on his registration, and has now been suspended following a tribunal decision.
NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal members imposed a three-month ban based on a case bought by the Health Care Complaints Commission.
Commission staff argued Chauwan had been found guilty of an offence and was guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct.
He must undergo remote supervision once the suspension is lifted and follow other restrictions.
He was also cautioned and ordered to pay costs.
The tribunal found the father-of-two had an otherwise unblemished record.
Chauwan said his offence was "out of character and not in keeping with how I conduct myself personally or professionally".
Estia Health executive director Kelly Hayes provided a document noting there hadn't been any issues with Chauwan's behaviour or performance.
