Sexual touching offence leads to suspension for Albury nurse

By Court News
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 7:00am
Nurse Krishna Chauwan.
Medical authorities have suspended a nurse's licence after he was found guilty of sexual touching.

