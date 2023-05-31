Women and doctors are celebrating recommendations from a federal inquiry into abortion access that would improve services for women in the bush.
The Senate Inquiry into Universal Access into Reproductive Healthcare in Australia has found women in rural, regional, and remote communities face significant barriers to finding contraception, or abortions.
The report describes sexual and reproductive healthcare as a "fundamental human right," that is not equally accessible in all parts of the country.
"Evidence received during the inquiry unequivocally demonstrates, Australians do not currently have consistent access to sexual, reproductive and maternal healthcare services," it said.
"This particularly disadvantages people living in regional and remote Australia."
The report's 36 recommendations are all targeted at ensuring that women have equal access to abortion services through the public system across the country, by expanding the number of providers, ensuring timely access to information, reducing costs, and improving sexual and reproductive education.
Wagga woman Peita Vincent said it was a relief to see the Senate appeared to understand the challenges faced by local women, and were making recommendations that would improve abortion access.
She said she has heard horror stories about local doctors trying to persuade women to keep unwanted pregnancies, and the challenges local women have gone through trying to access abortions, or contraception.
"Wagga is a large enough area with enough medical practitioners ... anybody who is pregnant should be able to have those services here," she said
"People are entitled to their opinions, but they're not entitled to withhold or stifle people accessing reproductive healthcare.
"It's a big decision, and the more at risk a group is - the younger you are, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, if you have a disability - we know there are barriers to empowerment, and information."
Obstetrician and GP Trudi Beck said that while she didn't expect most of the recommendations would be implemented in the near future, the Senate report was a significant turning point for public conversations around abortion.
"An independent inquiry with multiple stakeholders from different aspects of economics, healthcare, consumer engagement who have come together to specifically look at the gaps in women's healthcare can only be a good thing," Dr Beck said.
"To create change, you need to have people talking about the things you want changed, so that's already something that's been achieved.
"Basically what this is talking about is how do we make facts about women's bodies just facts."
The Rural Health Alliance has welcomed the inclusion of recommendations it made to the inquiry about standardising access to equipment and services across all hospitals in the country.
Alliance chief executive Susi Tegen said recognition of the additional challenges faced by rural, regional and remote women was a step in the right direction.
"It is imperative to have this focus on the needs of rural, regional and remote women and girls," she said.
"The committee has recognised cost as a barrier to accessing contraceptive care and inadequate remuneration of health professionals as a barrier to providing contraceptive care, especially in rural, regional and remote locations.
"It also recognises the need for enhanced training and professional support of health professionals in sexual and reproductive health care and the need to support all members of the healthcare team."
A spokesperson for NSW Health said the department was committed to providing women with safe access to abortions and long acting reversible contraception. NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the government was committed to making sure services were accessible across the state.
"Everyone should be able to access this critical health service," he said.
"I will continue to receive briefings from my ministry on the progress of existing measures, how they can be improved, and what additional lessons we can learn from other jurisdictions."
Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) acknowledged the challenges women face accessing reproductive, sexual, and maternal healthcare in the region. A spokesperson said they would work with healthcare providers to see their recommendations implemented across the network.
"MPHN will continue to facilitate training opportunities for GPs and pharmacists to become credentialed prescribers and dispensers [of abortion drugs]," they said.
"Murrumbidgee Health Pathways includes up-to-date local information to support GPs in their patient care related to unplanned pregnancies including termination of pregnancy and the in region and out of region referral options."
Cavalry Hospital has indicated it does not intend to change policies preventing its doctors from offering terminations of any kind.
"Calvary is committed to providing maternity services that assist women to have healthy and safe birthing experiences," a spokesperson said.
"Consistent with the Code of Ethical Standards for Catholic Health and Aged Care Services in Australia, Calvary does not provide reproductive services such as contraception or the elective termination of pregnancy."
The inquiry's report, Ending the postcode lottery: Addressing barriers to sexual, maternity and reproductive healthcare in Australia is available in full here.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser.
