P-plater crashes through Cootamundra home, Riverina Police Districts investigating

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 3:30pm
The occupants of a home on Bethany Street, Cootamundra, are lucky to have escaped unscathed after a car crashed through their bedroom window on Sunday night. Picture by Bethany Whitechurch
The occupants of a home on Bethany Street, Cootamundra, are lucky to have escaped unscathed after a car crashed through their bedroom window on Sunday night. Picture by Bethany Whitechurch

Police have launched an investigation after a car smashed through a Riverina bedroom on Sunday night.

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

