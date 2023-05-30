Police have launched an investigation after a car smashed through a Riverina bedroom on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to a residence on Bethany Place, Cootamundra, nearing Hurley Street, at about 10.30pm on Sunday following reports a car had gone through the bedroom of a home.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers were told the driver of a white Holden Commodore sedan had allegedly lost control of the vehicle and clipped a tree before colliding with a fence and veering into the side of the house.
The sedan had been bearing red provisional license plates at the time of the accident.
No one inside the home at the time was injured, police said.
The driver of the Commodore, a 34-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being taken to Cootamundra Hospital for further treatment.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said crews attended the incident at 10.23pm.
"The incident caused major structural damage to the house," the spokesperson said.
"FRNSW firefighters rescued one man who was trapped in the wreckage - he was treated by NSW Ambulance and taken to hospital.
"A tow truck removed the vehicle from the house and props were put in place to support the damaged building/make the area safe."
Police commenced an investigation into the circumstances around the incident.
The home occupants were contacted for a response by The Daily Advertiser but declined to speak after speaking with several other media outlets.
