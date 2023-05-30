Residents of Wagga's northern suburbs are set to get a major reprieve after a major supermarket chain was all but locked in this week.
Supermarket giant Coles has acquired a site adjacent to the Boorooma shops on Phar Lap Place from the Catholic Diocese of Wagga, property manager Peter Fitzpatrick confirmed yesterday.
Mr Fitzpatrick said the move will be great for the community.
"It's very exciting news for the whole [area]," he said.
He said the supermarket giant paid a high price for the roughly 4000 metre-square lot adjacent and that it appears there are plans to build on the site in the near future, with a development manager set to visit this week.
"Coles is looking to do a major development which is great," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
As part of the development, Coles also plans to double the number of carparks at the site.
Mr Fitzpatrick said the recent opening of Dominos pizza takeaway store and pharmacy discount chain Chemist Warehouse at the site has brought about a snowballing of development.
The announcement means Wagga's north is now on track to have two supermarkets with a Foodworks well under construction at the Estella Central Shopping Centre.
Fitzpatrick's Real Estate director Geoff Seymour also confirmed the transaction with Coles has taken place.
"We plan to work with Coles to understand what their plans are for how long it will take to build the supermarket," Mr Seymour said.
Estella resident Bruce Durham welcomed the announcement.
"It will be good for competition," Mr Durham said.
He said it would also make trips a bit more straightforward for residents heading to the shops.
"It will mean people will be able to do more things in one spot than having to come down to Chemist Warehouse then walk all the way up the hill to the other supermarket," Mr Durham said.
"Coles is a great store with good lines of products and great prices."
A Coles spokesperson said the new supermarket planned for Boorooma "will create hundreds of local retail and construction jobs in Wagga."
"The proposed development represents a multimillion-dollar investment in the Wagga region, offering residents more choice, great value and an enhanced shopping experience," the spokesperson said.
"Coles is constantly evaluating our store network to ensure we are delivering the best shopping experience for our customers."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
