The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Business

Supermarket giant Coles locks in on Boorooma Shops in Wagga's north

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fitzpatricks Real Estate's Geoff Seymour has announced the major new purchase. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Fitzpatricks Real Estate's Geoff Seymour has announced the major new purchase. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Residents of Wagga's northern suburbs are set to get a major reprieve after a major supermarket chain was all but locked in this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.