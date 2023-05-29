Despite hundreds of residents rallying to have the former Wagga Christian College principal reinstated, the college board is refusing to go back on its decision to remove him from the position.
The Wagga Christian College Board announced on Thursday its decision to remove former principal Philip Wilson following "efforts over the past year to agree with [him] on future directions for the college".
The board would not go into further detail in a bid to respect Mr Wilson's privacy, but stressed Mr Wilson had not engaged in any unlawful or reportable conduct.
Over the weekend a petition was launched by Phoebe Christison calling for the immediate reinstatement of Mr Wilson due to a lack of reasoning behind his dismissal which she said was unjustifiable.
The petition had accumulated more than 365 supporting signatures as at Monday afternoon.
In a new statement provided to The Daily Advertiser by Wagga Christian College on Monday it said board members and staff met with some parents to introduce acting principal Mrs Rachel McClure who officially stepped into the role in place of Mr Wilson - whose last day was on Friday - on Monday.
"Mrs McClure will spend the rest of the year focused on bringing stable leadership to the College and partnering with families to provide outstanding education," the school said.
"Out of continued respect for former principal, Phillip Wilson, and his family, neither the board nor the college will make any further comment on the termination of his employment which occurred only after a 12-month period of seeking to resolve differences."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
